How to play Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals: New LTM explained

Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals is a new and unique limited-time game mode that debuted with the March 7, 2025 update. It offers a fresh and chaotic twist to the traditional gameplay, allowing players to vote for the hero they want everyone to play. Following the success of LTMs like Jeff's Winter Splash Festival, Clone Rumble aims to provide anew experience to the players.

On that note, here's everything to know about Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals

Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals explained

In Clone Rumble, both teams participate in a pre-match voting process to select two heroes. Each team votes for one hero, and once chosen, players can only pick between these two heroes for the match. For example, if your team votes for Jeff the Land Shark and the opposing team selects Squirrel Girl, all players can only choose between these two heroes.

To navigate and play Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals, simply click on the game mode selection button in the main menu, and you will find it next to Quick Match and Competitive modes.

Hero selection process (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Once the heroes are picked, the normal Capture game mode is played. In this game mode, the two teams compete to control a specific area of the map. Teams earn points by maintaining control over the capture area, and the first team to reach 100 points wins when the time expires.

If both teams are standing in the capture point when the timer ends, the game goes to overtime. The game will not end until one of the teams has captured the area all by themselves again.

Playing Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

As mentioned before, this is not a permanent game mode. It will be available during three specific periods of Marvel Rivals Season 1.5:

March 7, 2025, at 1 am PT to March 10, 2025, at 2 am PT

March 14, 2025, at 2 am PT to March 17, 2025, at 2 am PT

March 21, 2025, at 2 am PT to March 24, 2025, at 2 am PT

Playing Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals also offers a chance to unlock various cosmetic items, including a free Black Widow skin named Mrs. Barnes, and some free in-game currency as well.

