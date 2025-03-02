“Apparently no one has noticed”: Marvel Rivals community uncovers character inspirations behind rank icons

In the competitive landscape of Marvel Rivals, the ranks beyond Diamond bear unique titles, namely Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All. Interestingly, like most aspects of the game, these names are not random and are connected to the Marvel Lore. Recently, Reddit user u/Mortal_shape shared a screenshot, highlighting that the Celestial rank icon draws inspiration from Eson the Searcher, a celestial created by Jack Kirby for Marvel.

Ad

This revelation sparked extensive discussions within the community, amassing 6.9k upvotes and over 300 comments. The caption of the post reads:

"Сool detail that apparently no one has noticed yet!"

Ad

Trending

The discovery took most of the Marvel Rivals community by surprise, with some admitting they hadn’t noticed the rank inspirations before.

u/weeb-chankun shared that they had no idea about the Celestial reference, mainly because they don’t keep up with Marvel lore. Meanwhile, u/AlexTheBrick claimed they’ve been learning a lot from the game because of all the niche comic book references included in character interactions.

u/Whitespider121 shared a list of links to show the references of Grandmaster, Eternity, and One Above All ranks in Marvel Rivals. According to the Redditor, the Grandmaster rank refers to an epynomous character, who is one of the few ageless Elders of the Universe. The Eternity rank refers to a fictional cosmic entity from the comics, and One Above All — the highest rank in the game — refers to the highest creative force that exists in the Marvel Multiverse.

Ad

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

However, these references were seemingly obvious to some, as u/Ray_Out_Ry sarcastically pointed out how the names made the references quite evident. Meanwhile, u/Soft_Ant4357 added that the rankings were clearly fashioned after Celestials, mainly inspired by Galactus’s helmet.

Ad

u/Rocketeer1019 pointed out that the original poster was getting roasted just because they assumed nobody else had noticed, when in reality, many had already made the connection.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

All ranks in Marvel Rivals

Ranks in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda/NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals features a structured ranking system designed to match players of similar skill levels in the competitive mode. The ranking system comprises several tiers, each divided into three divisions: III, II, and I. Players begin at division III and advance to division I before moving to the next tier.

Ad

The rank tiers are as follows:

Bronze : III, II, I

: III, II, I Silver : III, II, I

: III, II, I Gold : III, II, I

: III, II, I Platinum : III, II, I

: III, II, I Diamond : III, II, I

: III, II, I Grandmaster : III, II, I

: III, II, I Celestial : III, II, I

: III, II, I Eternity : Single tier

: Single tier One Above All: Top 500 players

Initially, the developers planned to implement mid-season rank resets to align with new content and balance changes. However, following community feedback, this decision was reverted. Now, ranks will reset only when a new season begins.

Also read: Marvel Rivals fans could have gotten a whole different game without any Marvel heroes

Ad

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.