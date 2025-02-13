"Literally inches away from greatness": Marvel Rivals community debates what reworks Captain America needs

Captain America in Marvel Rivals serves as a high-mobility Vanguard hero, designed to disrupt enemy lines and protect teammates. Despite his strengths, some players feel he falls just short of his full potential. A recent discussion initiated by u/KingRonaldTheMoist on the official Marvel Rivals Reddit page delves into this topic.

In a post titled "Captain America is an evil social experiment.", the Redditor highlights several areas where Captain America's gameplay could be improved. These include limitations like the inability to block or throw shields while airborne, a cooldown on his block ability, and the horizontal restriction of his Liberty Rush move. The Reddit user concluded their post with the following statement:

"He feels like, literally inches away from greatness, but he has so many compounding minor grievances that make him so frustrating to play despite how effective he can be in good hands."

The post has vent viral on r/MarvelRivals, gaining over 7,700 Upvotes and 600+ comments within a day. The community's response has been mixed.

Some players agree with the critique. For instance, players like u/Dolbey and u/Renriak claimed that Captain America's hitbox felt unreliable, making it difficult to land attacks. They also pointed out that his Liberty Rush being locked to horizontal movement made it harder to chase enemies. Meanwhile, u/AngelJ5 felt that Captain America's ultimate ability lacked synergy with the rest of his kit, thus limiting his effectiveness.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

However, others defended Captain America's current design. u/Mtthom06 said that Captain America in Marvel Rivals is supposed to disrupt enemies rather than deal massive damage. They believed that, when played correctly, the Cap could pressure healers and force opponents to waste cooldowns. Meanwhile, u/dpollere left a lengthy comment, disagreeing with most of the points as a Captain America main; according to them, these are common complaints and the hero does not need changes.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

What are the abilities of Captain America in Marvel Rivals?

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard hero who focuses on high mobility and frontline support. Here are his abilities:

Sentinel Strike: The hero gets up close to strike enemies. Landing the second hit enables a shield throw that can ricochet four times.

The hero gets up close to strike enemies. Landing the second hit enables a shield throw that can ricochet four times. Freedom Charge: With his shield held high, the hero carves a path forward, granting both himself and his allies along the path continuous Bonus Health and Movement Boosts. Using Living Legend or Leading Dash while this ability is active can Launch Up enemies.

With his shield held high, the hero carves a path forward, granting both himself and his allies along the path continuous Bonus Health and Movement Boosts. Using Living Legend or Leading Dash while this ability is active can Launch Up enemies. Leading Dash: This boosts the hero's speed and enables Fearless Leap to leap into the air.

This boosts the hero's speed and enables Fearless Leap to leap into the air. Vibranium Energy Saw: The hero hurls the energy-charged shield to strike enemies in a path.

The hero hurls the energy-charged shield to strike enemies in a path. Liberty Rush: The hero raises the shield and charges forward.

The hero raises the shield and charges forward. Super-Soldier Slam: The hero slams down from the sky onto the targeted area, Launching Up enemies.

The hero slams down from the sky onto the targeted area, Launching Up enemies. Living Legend: The hero raises the shield to deflect incoming projectiles, sending them ricocheting in random directions.

