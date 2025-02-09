Players react to new Captain America skin, call it the "Worst skin" in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals recently introduced a new Captain America skin titled Captain A.I.M.erica inspired by the Marvel Action: Avengers (2018) comic appearance. The skin design is reminiscent of A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) uniforms. This new appearance has sparked significant discussion within the game's community, with many players expressing strong opinions about the design.

A recent post on the official Marvel Rivals Subreddit by u/Dude_With_Hat talks about the same, and has gained over 6,700 upvotes. The title of the post reads:

"Worst skin? In my opinion it has to be this minion looking captain America"

The post had over 700 comments, reflecting various opinions from the Marvel Rivals community. The majority of the players found this skin funny.

The new skin has inspired a wave of humorous remarks, with users such as u/OneStockCateye calling it Captain Mustard. u/FillMeWithCustard dubbed it Captain Amerikea, blending the name with the popular furniture brand. u/Just_call_me_Neon shared a funny gif of a Minion, suggesting that the skin resembles the popular Despicable Me character.

Humorous comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

On the other hand, u/Less-Sink-8228 loves the skin just for the memes. u/JegErVanskelig also likes the skin a lot and u/Hot_Spray3175 found the Captain A.I.M.erica better than the original.

Comments supporting the new Captain America skin (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

In response to the title of the post, many users disagree on the fact that Captain A.I.M.erica skin is the worst character skin of Marvel Rivals. u/CobblerParticular866 finds the Minty Beats Luna Snow skin the worst, while u/Confident_Primary373 dislikes every Cloak & Dagger skin in the game.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

How to buy the new Captain A.I.M.erica skin in Marvel Rivals?

If you are interested in buying this skin, you should follow these steps:

From the main menu, go to the Heroes tab on the top left.

Select Captain America and go to the Cosmetics section.

Navigate to the Captain A.I.M.erica skin and click acquire. If you have sufficient Units, the skin will automatically be added to your inventory.

You can buy the new Captain America skin for 600 Units (Image via NetEase Games)

The Captain A.I.M.erica skin costs 600 Units, making it one of the cheapest cosmetic items in the game. If you don't have sufficient Units, you can buy Lattice and convert them (1 Lattice = 1 Unit). Here are the current prices of Lattice in Marvel Rivals:

100 Lattice: $0.99

$0.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 1000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 2180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 5680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

