All Marvel Rivals Cloak and Dagger skins: Tier list and prices 

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals is one of the most unique Strategists in the game. This duo can provide heals and inflict damage while switching between each other and utilize a list of different abilities to help out the team during fights or set up the match for a win. There are three skins for this hero at the time of writing this article, including the base cosmetic. The basic skin is unlocked and available for all players.

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals is quite difficult to master but has managed to secure a place in the meta. They are quite effective in most team compositions and even feature an evasion ability that can help teammates. Those who master this support character can choose to get their cosmetics from the in-game store after paying the necessary price tag.

This article will highlight the skins of Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals in a tier list alongside their purchase costs.

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Rank all the Marvel Rivals Cloak and Dagger skins from good to great

3) Base Skin (B-tier)

Cloak and Dagger first appeared in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #64 (March 1982). (Image via NetEase Games)

The Base Skin for Cloak and Dagger is a fantastic starting point, showcasing their core powers and personalities. As the original look for the duo, it captures their contrasting abilities perfectly — Cloak with his teleportation and intangibility, and Dagger with her healing powers and light-infused daggers.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 1 rank adjustments finally addresses player concerns

Though it may not have the flair of some of the other Marvel Rivals skins, this one stands as a symbol of their bond and teamwork. It's a solid and free option in all Marvel Rivals Cloak and Dagger skins, making it accessible to all players, and it carries the emotional weight of their origin story.

Description states:

"There’s always a spark of light in darkness."

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update possible details explored

2) Lemon Lime (B-tier)

From Rivals season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Lemon Lime costume in Marvel Rivals Cloak and Dagger skins takes a playful detour from Tyrone & Tandy's typical dark narrative. Inspired by a lighthearted disagreement over citrus preferences following their trip to Japan, this skin highlights the duo’s strong bond despite their occasional differences.

Read more: A Marvel Rivals player spent 114 days on the game, fans debate over the impossible achievement

Its cheerful design reflects a brighter, more casual take on Cloak and Dagger, making it a fun and budget-friendly option at 600 units for gamers.

The description is as follows:

"After their trip to Japan, Tandy and Tyrone found themselves at odds over their newfound citrus loves—lemons for her, limes for him. Yet, their bond was too strong to be soured by such differences."

1) Growth & Decay (S-tier)

Debuted in Rivals Season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Growth & Decay skin reimagines the Tyrone & Tandy's duo, this time in a fantastical medieval fantasy aesthetic. Cloak’s dark elf-inspired appearance blends perfectly with Dagger’s radiant, ethereal look, making this skin topping the list. Perfectly capturing their duality in creation and destruction, it offers a visual feast that's in tune with their lore.

Read more: Marvel Rivals will feature mid-season rank resets in future updates

This costume in Marvel Rivals Cloak and Dagger skins goes for 1400 units. However, you can grab the full bundle, which includes the Balance of Nature MVP motion, the Growth or Decay emote, a nameplate, and a spray, all for just 200 additional units, making 1600 units (down from 2200).

The description of the skin is as follows:

"Do you know that nature maintains a balance in every corner of the world? Creation and destruction, order and chaos, growth and decay—all of them can never exist alone. Never..."

You may be interested in: 5 best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals belongs to the Strategist category. The skins for this duo reflect their attribute of healing and dealing damage with different color accents. It is important to note that utilizing any of the in-game cosmetics does not provide you with an upper hand during online matches. They are only visual items and do not affect abilities or damage output.

That said, cosmetics can be considered a flair that players can boast during matches. If you main this character and have mastered it, you can choose to make a purchase. The profits generated from the sale of skins provide support to the developers.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.