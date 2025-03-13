New Iron Man and Black Panther skin in Marvel Rivals leaked

According to recent leaks, Marvel Rivals is set to introduce fresh skins for Iron Man and Black Panther. The game has consistently expanded its cosmetic offerings, keeping the players engaged with a variety of skins and content throughout Season 1. The ongoing Season 1.5 update has already introduced numerous cosmetic items, enhancing the game's appeal.

The rumors were shared by @RivalsAssembled on X, one of the most popular Marvel Rivals leakers. The account has credited @RivalsPsylocke for the datamine. On that note, here's everything we know about the leaked skins so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaks suggest the arrival of new Iron Man and Black Panther skins in Marvel Rivals

The leaked information has generated excitement within the Marvel Rivals community. Both Iron Man and Black Panther leaks were posted seperately, and have gained thousands of likes, showing the excitement of the fans.

The Iron Man Steam Power skin draws inspiration from the 1872 comic series, featuring a steampunk-inspired armor that looks slightly bulkier than the rest of Iron Man skins in the game.

This design reimagines Tony Stark in a Western setting, blending the classic Iron Man suit with a vintage twist. Interestingly, the skin was available to try during the closed alpha testing, and was unlockable through quests.

On the other hand, the Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King offers a darker and sinister appearance, which aligns perfectly with the Dracula theme of the Season 1.5 update. This cosmetic item showcases a shiny silver armor with purple glowing accents.

Both leaked items are expected to arrive in the game on March 20, 2025, and will likely cost 1,600 Units each. Moreover, both of the leaked images have a banner. Considering the rumored price, they are expected to have unique MVP animations, as well. Again, as with all leaks, it's advisable to await official confirmation from NetEase Games for more details on this.

