What to expect from Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update is set to launch on February 21, 2025, bringing plenty of new content and adjustments to enhance the overall gaming experience. Players can look forward to the introduction of two iconic heroes from the Fantastic Four, a new map, and various balance changes. While some details have been officially confirmed, reputable dataminers have leaked additional information about what to expect in this mid-season update.

On that note, here's everything to expect from the mid-season update of Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Nights.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. The information herein must be taken with a pinch of salt until the developers share official confirmation.

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update: Everything to expect

New heroes

The upcoming update will welcome two members of the Fantastic Four — Human Torch and The Thing — as confirmed by the developers. Human Torch is described as a high-flying duelist with abilities that include launching fireballs, creating flaming areas, and summoning fiery tornadoes.

The Torch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Meanwhile, The Thing is a Vanguard-class hero featuring moves like an area-of-effect punch, a launching tackle, and an ultimate where he pounds the ground to launch enemies into the air.

The Thing in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Players will also be able to buy cosmetic skins for both new heroes on the same day. The Thing will have a trench coat outfit while The Torch will have a Negative Zone Gladiator outfit.

New map

Empire Of Eternal Night: Central Park map in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Players will have a fresh battleground with the introduction of the Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park map. A first glimpse of this was recently shared by the official Marvel Rivals account. It is a Dracula's castle-themed map with a red moon and mysterious-looking visuals.

Vanguard class hero adjustments

Reputable leaker @X0X_LEAK has suggested that the following heroes in the Vanguard class will have some changes in the upcoming update of Marvel Rivals Season 1:

Venom: Frenzied Arrival ability's knockback changed from vertical to an inward 75° angle, and ultimate ability charges slightly faster.

Frenzied Arrival ability's knockback changed from vertical to an inward 75° angle, and ultimate ability charges slightly faster. Captain America: Absolute Will can now be used defensively while jumping. Vibranium Energy Saw projectile speed increased, with ejection speed after a hit rising from 100 m/s to 150 m/s.

Absolute Will can now be used defensively while jumping. Vibranium Energy Saw projectile speed increased, with ejection speed after a hit rising from 100 m/s to 150 m/s. Thor: Cooldown for Rune Awakening ability removed.

Cooldown for Rune Awakening ability removed. Groot: Range for Thornslash Wall and Ironwood Wall abilities extended from 15 meters to 18 meters.

Range for Thornslash Wall and Ironwood Wall abilities extended from 15 meters to 18 meters. Magneto: Primary attack damage increased from 35 to 40. However, Metallic Curtain energy cost rises from 50 to 65, and its maximum duration is slightly reduced.

Primary attack damage increased from 35 to 40. However, Metallic Curtain energy cost rises from 50 to 65, and its maximum duration is slightly reduced. Doctor Strange: The base health decreases from 650 to 600.

Duelist class hero adjustments

The following Duelists could possibly see some adjustments to their abilities during the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update, as suggested by the same leaker:

Iron Fist : Base HP increased from 250 to 300. Jeet Kune Do combo attacks damage slightly reduced. Harmony Recovery bonus HP increased from 50 to 150 with a decay rate of 25/s; Dragon's Defense HP conversion from block increased from 150 to 200.

: Base HP increased from 250 to 300. Jeet Kune Do combo attacks damage slightly reduced. Harmony Recovery bonus HP increased from 50 to 150 with a decay rate of 25/s; Dragon's Defense HP conversion from block increased from 150 to 200. Mr. Fantastic : Flexible Elongation spell field expanded from 2.5 to 5 meters, now knocking enemies outward upon landing. Charge time increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Brainiac Bounce damage increased from 50 to 70, with energy cost rising slightly.

: Flexible Elongation spell field expanded from 2.5 to 5 meters, now knocking enemies outward upon landing. Charge time increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Brainiac Bounce damage increased from 50 to 70, with energy cost rising slightly. Iron Man : Unibeam damage increased from 120/s to 140/s. Armor Overdrive Unibeam damage increased from 180/s to 190/s.

: Unibeam damage increased from 120/s to 140/s. Armor Overdrive Unibeam damage increased from 180/s to 190/s. Hawkeye : Base health increased from 250 to 275. Explosive Arrows ability damage decreased from 20 to 15, but spell field damage increased from 25 to 32. Crescent Slash cooldown reduced from 15s to 12s. The ultimate's bow charge speed accelerated.

: Base health increased from 250 to 275. Explosive Arrows ability damage decreased from 20 to 15, but spell field damage increased from 25 to 32. Crescent Slash cooldown reduced from 15s to 12s. The ultimate's bow charge speed accelerated. Storm : Wind Blade damage at 30m reduced from 70% to 60%. Aura self-boost decreased from 16% to 12%, while team boost increased from 8% to 10%. Goddess Boost self-boost damage reduced from 30% to 25%.

: Wind Blade damage at 30m reduced from 70% to 60%. Aura self-boost decreased from 16% to 12%, while team boost increased from 8% to 10%. Goddess Boost self-boost damage reduced from 30% to 25%. Star-Lord : Ultimate cost increased from 1200 to 1800.

: Ultimate cost increased from 1200 to 1800. Scarlet Witch : Ultimate grants 100 bonus HP upon casting, decaying at 50/s after interruption or end.

: Ultimate grants 100 bonus HP upon casting, decaying at 50/s after interruption or end. Spider-Man : Web-Shooters recharge time decreased from 3s to 2.5s.

: Web-Shooters recharge time decreased from 3s to 2.5s. Black Widow : Rifle capacity increased from 8 to 15. Ultimate's slowdown effect reduced from 80% to 55%.

: Rifle capacity increased from 8 to 15. Ultimate's slowdown effect reduced from 80% to 55%. Magik : Eldritch Whirl ability damage decreased from 45 to 40. Demon's Rage ability damage reduced from 80/s to 72/s. Ultimate energy cost lowered from 3700 to 3400.

: Eldritch Whirl ability damage decreased from 45 to 40. Demon's Rage ability damage reduced from 80/s to 72/s. Ultimate energy cost lowered from 3700 to 3400. Hela: Soul Drainer ability damage falloff at 30m increased from 70% to 80%.

Strategist class hero adjustments

The following heroes in the Support class could see changes with the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update, as per the leaker:

Adam Warlock: Primary Fire damage increased from 55 to 60, with damage falloff adjusted from 50% to 60% at 40 meters.

Primary Fire damage increased from 55 to 60, with damage falloff adjusted from 50% to 60% at 40 meters. Cloak & Dagger: Ultimate cost increased from 3,400 to 4,000. Dash Lanes ability duration reduced from 10s to 8s. Pause between dashes reduced from 1s to 0.67s. Healing effect of overlapping Dash Lanes no longer stacks.

Ultimate cost increased from 3,400 to 4,000. Dash Lanes ability duration reduced from 10s to 8s. Pause between dashes reduced from 1s to 0.67s. Healing effect of overlapping Dash Lanes no longer stacks. Luna Snow: Cost increased from 4,000 to 4,500.

Cost increased from 4,000 to 4,500. Loki: Ultimate: Cost increased from 3,400 to 4,000 and ammo of primary weapon increased from 10 to 12.

Cost increased from 3,400 to 4,000 and ammo of primary weapon increased from 10 to 12. Mantis: Ultimate ability Bonus HP reduced from 100 to 75.

Ultimate ability Bonus HP reduced from 100 to 75. Invisible Woman: Ultimate cost increased from 4,000 to 4,300.

Besides the possible aforementioned changes, we can also expect some team-up ability adjustments, new cosmetics for heroes, and a new event. The developers previously planned to reset all players' ranks during the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update, but later reverted this decision due to backlash from the community.

The mid-season update of Marvel Rivals Season 1 arrives on February 21, 2025, although the exact timings remain unknown. Users are advised to keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals social media accounts for updates.

