Marvel Rivals developers in talks with Nintendo over Switch 2 port

Popular hero shooter Marvel Rivals could arrive for Nintendo Switch 2. It has garnered significant success since its release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in December 2024. Despite its widespread acclaim, the game has not been available on the Nintendo Switch, primarily due to hardware limitations that could affect gameplay performance. In a recent interview with IGN, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu hinted at the possibility of bringing the game to Nintendo's upcoming console, Switch 2.

On that note, here's everything to know about this interview.

Marvel Rivals could come to Switch 2 as developers talk with Nintendo

During the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Weicong Wu discussed the potential for Marvel Rivals on the Switch 2. He revealed that the development team is in communication with Nintendo and has access to development kits for the new console. Wu emphasized their primary concern is ensuring the game delivers an optimal experience.

The Nintendo Switch 2, officially announced in January 2025, is anticipated to be a more robust iteration of its predecessor, featuring improved hardware and innovative features like a mouse-like controller. These advancements could make it a suitable platform for games like Marvel Rivals, which demand precision and responsiveness. The Switch 2's release date is currently unknown but we could expect more details during the upcoming Nintendo Direct event.

In the same interview with IGN, Wu addressed community speculations regarding data-mined information. He clarified that while the game's code might contain remnants from various development stages, the team prefers to focus on creating the game rather than planting misleading data to confuse data miners.

Considering that we don't have much information regarding the release of Nintendo Switch 2 itself, it's hard to determine the release date of Marvel Rivals on the platform. However, it is unfortunately confirmed that there is no scope for the game to be released on the first-generation Switch.

