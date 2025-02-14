How to get Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins for free in Marvel Rivals

Players can now get Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins for free in Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games has organized the Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway Event, allowing gamers to get their hands on premium cosmetics simply by playing the game. To get the rewards, players must match with selected streamers between February 12, 2025 and February 14, 2025, during select hours.

This article mentions the steps to get Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins for free in Marvel Rivals.

How to obtain Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins for free in Marvel Rivals

Players can get Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins by participating in the Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway Event in Marvel Rivals. The event began on February 12, 2025, at 6 PM PST and will end on February 14, 2025, at 5 AM PST across all regions.

Getting Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins is fairly simple. However, there is a catch. The event requires players to match with event streamers while playing the game .

Here is a list of some streamers in the Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway Event:

Players can join Quick Matches on the Tokyo server between 8-10 PM UTC+9 to match with the streamers. To increase their chances of winning a free Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle, gamers can visit the Twitch handles of the participating streamers to check their streaming schedules.

Gamers who successfully match with a streamer will receive an in-game notification confirming their win of free skins. To verify a match, we recommend following all participating streamers and checking the names of teammates and opponents to ensure they align with an event partner.

Life Fantastic Mr Fantastic costume (Image via Sportskeeda || NetEase Games)

To participate in the Marvel Rivals event, players should ensure that cross-play is enabled in the game settings. This will allow them to match with a participating streamer.

Note that since in-game rewards expire after 30 days, players should regularly check for available rewards.

If a reward expires before it is claimed, it can no be obtained for free, and the player will need to purchase the bundle instead.

The Life Fantastic Invisible Woman costume (Image via Sportskeeda || NetEase Games)

Players who are unable to participate in the giveaway event can still get Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins in Marvel Rivals. The Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle is available in the item shop and can be bought for 2,800 Unites.

It features the Life Fantastic Mr Fantastic costume and The Life Fantastic Invisible Woman costume, along with an MVP animation, nameplates, sprays, and emotes.

