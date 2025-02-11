Marvel Rivals players want this map feature removed from the game

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Nights has officially reached the mid-season point. The game is still one of the top-charting titles on the Steam charts and the community is still very active. The Domination mode is one of the most-played in the game. A recent post on the title's official subreddit by u/Vegetable_Window_992 related to one of the maps of this game mode has sparked controversy amongst the fans.

The user shared an image of Yggsgard: Royal Palace, a Domination mode map introduced in the game’s Closed Alpha Test. The user criticized its destructive objects and uneven structure in the caption:

"Am I the only one who truly hates this structure(s)!?"

The post gained over 13,000 Upvotes with over 600 comments, becoming a hot topic on the Marvel Rivals subreddit.

While many players agreed and called it the worst map of the game due to the destructible environment, there were also many comments against the post who liked the map.

u/AllCity_King agreed to the post and stated that attempting to dive at the opponent healers on this map as Captain America is very difficult. u/justjukeem18 expressed their frustration stating that they hate the Yggsgard: Royal Palace map more than anything. u/SourGrapes02 talked about being stressed when playing this map, while u/Ehrand also hated the fact that the destroyed objects regenerate immediately.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

On the other hand, u/AffectionateFuel5467 loves the map as a Rocket Raccoon main and mentioned that it is easy to spam heals and dodge enemies due to the character's small hitbox. u/funintended mentioned that setting up Peni Parker's traps is highly effective here, so they don't have a problem with the destructive objects. u/Worth-Leadership4337 finds it fun to play Jeff The Land Shark on this map.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

Yggsgard: Royal Palace map in Marvel Rivals - Everything you need to know

The Yggsgard: Royal Palace map in Marvel Rivals has been part of the game since the Closed Alpha Test. It is a Domination game mode map that features a unique mechanic, where destroyed environments keep regenerating by a Loki variant. There are three regions on the map:

Bifrost Garden : A vibrant area featuring the legendary Bifrost.

: A vibrant area featuring the legendary Bifrost. Odin's Archive : A repository of Asgardian knowledge.

: A repository of Asgardian knowledge. Throne Room: The central chamber housing Odin's throne.

In Domination mode, two teams compete to control specific zones. The first to win two out of three rounds secures the victory. It's crucial to note that ultimate ability charges carry over between rounds, so players need to be strategic.

