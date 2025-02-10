5 creative custom crosshairs you can use in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can customize their crosshairs for every hero using presets, adding a personal touch to their gameplay. This feature allows users to create or import crosshairs that match their favorite characters' themes and abilities. Players have been sharing several creative crosshair designs on the official Marvel Rivals subreddit that perfectly align with different heroes in the game.

These unique reticles enhance immersion and make aiming feel more in sync with each hero’s playstyle. On that note, here are five creative custom crosshairs in Marvel Rivals.

Five best custom crosshairs in Marvel Rivals

1) Rocket Raccoon's Healing Orb

Rocket Raccoon crosshair preset (Image via NetEase Games)

This crosshair looks identical to Rocket Raccoon's Repair Mode ability, mimicking its glowing, spherical design. It enhances the visual connection to the ability, making it feel more immersive when using Rocket’s healing skills in battle. If you are interested, you can copy the crosshair settings here:

Healing Orb crosshair: 4;0.0;0.0,100.0,20.0,45.0;100.0,78.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;50.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,100.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,20.0,24.0,0.0;3.0;100.0,78.0,100.0,100.0;27.0;5,5,5,5;0.851,0.694,0.137;

2) Mr. Fantastic's The Maker

Mr. Fantastic crosshair preset (Image via NetEase Games)

With a blue glowing dot at the center and four blue border lines, this crosshair represents Mr. Fantastic’s futuristic and scientific nature. It perfectly complements his stretch-based abilities, making it an excellent choice for his playstyle. If you are interested, you can copy the crosshair settings here:

The Maker crosshair: 4;0.0;0.0,100.0,50.0,20.0;100.0,100.0,33.0,100.0;20.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;10.0,0.0,100.0,0.0;0.0,20.0,7.0,0.0;3.0;100.0,100.0,33.0,100.0;45.0;5,5,4,0;0.0,0.345,0.902;

3) Scarlet Witch's Orb

Scarlet Witch crosshair preset (Image via NetEase Games)

This crosshair is designed to closely resemble the Scarlet Witch's Mystic Projection ability. The glowing red design matches her magical theme, adding an extra layer of immersion. You can copy the crosshair settings here:

Scarlet's Orb: 4;0.0;0.0,100.0,20.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,34.0;20.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;10.0,100.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,7.0,10.0,0.0;2.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,34.0;25.0;5,5,1,5;0.31,0.0,0.047;

4) Cloak & Dagger's Darkness & Light

Cloak & Dagger crosshair preset (Image via NetEase Games)

This crosshair represents both Cloak and Dagger’s powers, featuring a bright center surrounded by a dark protective ring. The contrast symbolizes Cloak’s shadow abilities and Dagger’s light-based attacks, making it a fitting choice for this duo. You can copy the crosshair the settings here:

Darkness & Light: 4;0.0;10.0,100.0,20.0,20.0;100.0,30.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,100.0,10.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,20.0,33.0;8.0;100.0,30.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,0,5,0;0.059,0.039,0.2;

5) Jeff the Land Shark's Bubbles

Jeff The Land Shark crosshair preset (Image via NetEase Games)

Inspired by Jeff’s healing bubbles, this crosshair resembles the adorable floating orbs he throws on the battlefield that not only heal but boost the movement speed temporarily. Its playful design keeps the fun and lighthearted nature of Jeff’s abilities intact. You can copy the code here:

Bubbles: 4;0.0;0.0,50.0,20.0,100.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,17.0;20.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;10.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,30.0,0.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,17.0;0.0;5,0,5,4;0.569,0.357,0.812;

How to customize crosshair in Marvel Rivals

Importing crosshair preset in the game (Image via NetEase Games)

Crosshair customization and uploading presets in Marvel Rivals is quite simple. You need to follow these steps to do so:

Launch the game and go to Settings.

Navigate to the Keyboard tab, select Combat, and find the HUD section.

Click on the Import Save icon and paste your desired crosshair code.

Click Confirm and then edit the name as per your preference.

You can add as many presets as you want.

That's all you need to about custom crosshairs and some of the best presets in the game. Do not add any spaces or numbers in the crosshair code, as it would either give an error or change the appearance of the preset.

