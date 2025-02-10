  • home icon
Marvel Rivals community is enraged over players ignoring this deployable ability

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Feb 10, 2025 08:51 GMT
Marvel Rivals community angry over players not shooting Peni Parker&rsquo;s Bionic Spider-Nest (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals community angry over players not shooting Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel Rivals community is angry over players ignoring Peni Parker’s deployable ability: the Bionic Spider-Nest. User dispoinvestor took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to share their frustration on the matter, and unsurprisingly, several others chimed in with the same complaint.

The Redditor made an extremely aggressive and anger-driven post where they demanded players shoot the device, insisting it could and should be their priority. They said:

“If you shoot a projectile....THIS COULD AND SHOULD BE YOUR FIRST TARGET!!!”
Unsurprisingly, others soon joined the comments with the same complaint. User Evil_phd sarcastically commented that looking up and down seemed to be the most difficult thing to do for some, referring to their inability to shoot deployables and airborne characters. They replied:

“Looking down and looking up are apparently the highest level skills in this game. If it ain't spider nests not getting shot, it's Iron Man not getting shot.”

Players were clearly unhappy with the situation, leading them to make sarcastic comments just to vent their frustration. Redditor Like17Badgers humorously suggested that since Peni could re-deploy the device after a short cooldown and it did not count towards the damage statistic, players were not obligated to shoot it.

It was clear from the comments that people neglecting Peni Parker’s bionic Spider-Nest mostly affected the melee heroes and the tanks in their team. User chiefranma claimed it was like facing their worst nightmare. They said:

“as any melee or tank this is literally what you have nightmares of”

However, some tried to remain positive and provided alternative ways or special tech to get rid of the nests. Redditor New_Station4993 commented that a Groot wall placed carefully under the device destroyed it instantly.

What makes Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest so annoying in Marvel Rivals?

Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest ability is a deployable device. It can be placed anywhere on the ground and continuously spawns Cyber-Webs and Spider-Drones over a 12m radius.

This is particularly powerful against dive/melee heroes and Vanguards as the Spider-Drones deal a significant amount of damage up close, making it difficult for these characters to find value. Furthermore, a properly placed nest near any choke point makes it extremely difficult for the enemy team to push the objective.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
हिन्दी