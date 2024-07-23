Marvel Rivals Peni Parker guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker is a Vanguard Class Hero. Vanguards essentially serve as tanks in NetEase's Hero Shooter, and their primary objective is to claim and contest space. They have higher health pools than other Heroes and have abilities that help their team assume control of areas and ward off enemy players.

Naturally, Peni Parker has a lot to do, and unlike most beefy Vanguards in the game, she plays out differently. Her kit is centered around traps and outplaying her opponents. This article will provide players with an in-depth guide to Peni Parker's abilities. and how they can use them to be a fantastic Vanguard.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker is a Vanguard character (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is quite a challenging Hero pick. She has a difficulty rating of three stars, and naturally, she has a high-skill ceiling. As stated above, her kit is centered around synergizing her abilities together, laying waste to enemies by trapping them in layers of crowd control and passive damage.

She is suited for players who like to play in an off-beat fashion and not just engage directly in fights mindlessly. You will have to constantly be on the lookout for the right opportunities to hurt your opponent while simultaneously claiming and defending space in the game.

Here's a detailed look into all her abilities:

Abilities Effect Cyber-Web Cluster (LMB) Launch forward a Cyber-Web Cluster. Cyber-Web Snare (RMB) Cast futuristic webbing that Immobilizes enemies or creates a Cyber-Web. While in the Cyber-Web, gain Healing Over Time and a Movement Boost. Excess healing converts into Bonus Health Spider Sweeper (Q) Enhance the SP//DR suit, knocking back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly. Bionic Spider-Nest(L-Shift) Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning spider drones and creating Cyber-Webs. While in the Cyber-Web, gain Healing Over Time and a Movement Boost. Excess healing converts into Bonus Health Wall Crawl (Space) Hold Space to crawl onto walls. Arachno-Mine (E) Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web. Cyber-Bond (F) Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area of Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback. Armor Expulsion (C) Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back

How to play as Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker Cyber-Bond ability (Image via NetEase Games)

As Peni Parker, you do not get a ton of mobility in Marvel Rivals. You possess the passive ability to climb walls, which is a great way to get access to vertical ground. However, for horizontal traversing, you only have the Cyber Bond (F). It's a slow-mobility tool that will allow you to travel to and fro in a very short distance.

Playstyle

You must be quite creative to play Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals. She isn't the best when it comes to launching direct attacks, however, where she does shine, is being a trap master.

Peni's primary attack does very little damage and has an extremely slow fire rate. While it does work for poke damage, it won't necessarily help you win fights. Instead, focus on luring enemies into choke points that are filled with traps.

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker Bionic Spider-Nest ability (Image via NetEase Games)

When contesting the point, you can use Bionic Spider-Nest (L-Shift) behind the cover to create a spider-bot spawner. These little bots will auto-target enemies and explode to deal damage. These provide great supplemental damage alongside your other attacks.

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker Arachno Mine ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Whenever you find a choke point or a cluster of enemies huddled together, you can Cyber-Web Snare (RMB) on the ground, and place Arachno-Mines (E) on top. The mines get concealed by the Cyber-Web Snare, and when the enemies step over it, they will be dealt a significant amount of damage. You can coordinate with your team to sweep up some free eliminations with this strategy.

You have to think outside the box when playing this Hero. Her entire kit is devised for trickery and being pesky to the enemy team. Make sure you experiment with her kit to find what strategy suits you best.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker Spider-Sweeper ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

With her ultimate, Peni's SP//DR suit gets enhanced, and she drops a flurry of Mines, Spawners, and Cyber-Webs as she dashes through enemies. All these get activated whenever enemies are in range. Furthermore, you deal knockback damage, and using LMB will allow you to deal melee damage to the enemies in your way.

Best team-ups for Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

1) Spider-Man (Duelist)

Spider-Man is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker, Venom, and Spider-Man together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Symbiote Bond. Due to this team-up, Peni Parker receives a special ability, which is known as Armor Expulsion.

When Symbiote Bond is active, Peni Parker receives a part of Venom’s symbiote that enables her to convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that can damage enemies and drive them back.

2) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker, being a Vanguard, is always at the forefront of her team, which is best complemented with a healer (Strategist). Luna Snow is an excellent choice for this role as her Ice Arts and Share the Stage can provide consistent and reliable healing to Peni Parker.

Moreover, Luna Snow possesses one of the most powerful ultimates in the game in Fate of Both Worlds. When activated, she can either provide insane healing or damage boost to Peni Parker and the rest of her team, potentially turning the tide of the battle.

Counters for Marvel Rivals Peni Parker

1) Iron Fist (Duelist)

Iron Fist is a counter to Marvel Rivals Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals who is capable of dealing lethal damage up close. Peni Parker is usually the first point of contact for her team, but having low damage output is vulnerable against Iron Fist.

Iron Fist’s primary attacks, Jeet Kune Do and Yat Jee Chung Kuen can deal massive damage, especially under the influence of his ultimate, Living Chi, making him capable of taking down the high HP of Peni Parker with ease.

Moreover, his Crane Leap and Wall Runner make him extremely agile, which is difficult for Peni Parker to deal with.

2) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom, also a Vanguard, is especially good against Peni Parker owing to his agility and surprise attacks. Venom’s Venom Swing and Alien Biology grant him advanced movement, which is difficult to keep track of as Peni Parker.

Moreover, Frenzied Arrival, Cellular Corrosion, and his ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, are all extremely powerful and easy to land against Peni Parker as she has a larger hitbox. This makes it very easy for Venom to single-handedly take down Peni Parker, making him a direct counter to her.

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker Lore

Here's a look into the backstory of Peni in the game:

After the death of her father, Peni Parker inherited the experimental mech-suit known as SP//dr. In order to control the suit, Peni had to allow herself to be bitten by the irradiated arachnid that controls its CPU, forming a psychic bond between them. Now, Peni and SP//dr keep the people of Tokyo Webworld safe, just like her father did before her. But their mission is bigger than just one city. Since the Timestream Entanglement, Peni and SP//dr have devoted themselves to the protection of the Web of Life and Destiny and the countless realities it connects.

That's all there is to know about Marvel Rivals Peni Parker. Check out our Hero guides:

