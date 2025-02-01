5 most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals

Some ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals can potentially change the course of a match. NetEase's hero-based third-person shooter title currently has 35 characters, each with a unique set of abilities including an ultimate, depending on their hero type.

This article will list five of the most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals, which have the potential to win you games.

Five of the best ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals

1) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto is one of the most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals. When cast, it deals 60 damage and separates the souls of enemies from their bodies, essentially “stunning” them in place for 3s. This allows Strange and his teammates to deal damage to these souls, the entirety of which is transferred to the enemies’ real bodies.

This is an extremely powerful tool to have, as it can easily help you win team fights when timed properly. Furthermore, as it “stuns” enemies, it can be paired with devastating abilities like Wanda’s Reality Erasure or Iron Man’s Invincible Pulse Cannon for easy team wipes.

2) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark's It's Jeff! in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals. Although not considered the best support hero in the game in terms of healing, his ultimate is a complete game-changer. The ability — It’s Jeff! — allows the shark to dive underground and resurface, swallowing both enemies and allies within a 10m radius. His hide-and-seek ability is automatically activated and he can spit out both his allies and enemies separately when needed.

This is easily one of the best ultimates in the game as the hero can potentially 1v6 his opponents, spitting them out of the map. Furthermore, Jeff can also use his ultimate to force enemies into an ally ability like Scarlet Witch’s Reality Erasure or Moon Knight’s Hand of Khonshu for easy kills.

3) Luna Snow

Luna Snow's Fate of both Worlds in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is by far the best Strategist in Marvel Rivals. Her consistency and reliability with healing make her one of the best support heroes in the game. This is further enhanced by the fact that her ultimate, Fate of both Worlds, is also one of the most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals.

It provides an instant 200 health points followed by an absurd 250 heal per second to allies nearby. Furthermore, she can also switch to a damage-boosting mode at her will, which provides 40% extra damage to her allies. She can continue to switch between these two modes for 12 whole seconds, giving her team enough time to eliminate enemies.

When Luna Snow activates Fate of both Worlds, it is almost impossible to lose a team fight, making it one of the most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals.

4) Star-Lord

Star-Lord's Galactic Legend in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals possessing excellent damage-dealing and maneuvering abilities. However, what sets him apart from the rest is his ultimate, Galactic Legend. It provides Quill with free flight and enables him to lock on to enemies, shredding them with his Element Guns.

This is easily one of the most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals as it allows Star-Lord to wipe the enemy team single-handedly without much counterplay. It is, however, advisable to keep track of enemy support ultimates like Luna Snow’s Fate of both Worlds or Cloak & Dagger’s Eternal Bond, as they are direct counters.

5) Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier's Kraken Impact in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Except for his ultimate, Kraken Impact, Winter Soldier is at best underwhelming as a Duelist. The ultimate ability allows Bucky to leap high and slam down with his bionic arm, dealing damage to enemies and marking them for Culling. The marked enemies then perish instantly once their health falls below a certain threshold.

However, what makes this one of the most overpowered ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals is the fact that it recharges once a marked enemy is killed. This enables Winter Soldier to keep spamming his ultimate until the entire enemy team is obliterated, often changing the course of a match.

