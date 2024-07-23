Marvel Rivals Star-Lord guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord is a Duelist Hero. Possessing twin blasters, and a skill-set best suited for high-octane desiring players, the Hero thrives when the entire lobby is in chaos. Being a duelist class character, the bounty hunter's primary job is to destabilize the enemy team by eliminating players and constantly poking them with damage.

Star-Lord's kit revolves around allowing players to engage in close-quarter combat. He has extremely high mobility that will not only allow you to get deep into enemy territory but also swiftly get out when things become unfavorable.

This article will provide an in-depth guide to mastering Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals. To know more about his kit, and how you can use this Hero, read below.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Star-Lord fills up the space of being that Hero who has a pesky presence on the field. If you've played Overwatch, you can relate his kit with Tracer, who happens to share a similar streak of abilities with the former hero.

That said, here's an in-depth look into his abilities:

Abilities Effect Element Guns (LMB) Shoot enemies with dual Element Guns Stellar Shift (RMB) Dodge in the direction of movement and swiftly reload Galactic Legend (Q) Engage into free flight and lock onto enemies in sight. Rocket Propulsion (L-Shift) Consume energy to gain a Movement Boost and soar forward Blaster Barrage (E) Fire a frenzy of shots, causing damage to enemies within range. Leader's Soul (Passive) Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival

How to play as Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord Rocket Propulsion ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord has some of the best hybrid mobility in Marvel Rivals. On that note, you should always be moving around the field when playing as this Hero. Your Rocket Propulsion allows you to gain high ground, and take over spaces that might not be accessible to enemies. Use those areas and be a constant hindrance to opposition teams.

Playstyle

Star-Lord has a fairly simple play style. You have access to a lot of mobility tools, and your primary job is to secure eliminations. His Element Guns deal great damage in close range, so using your mobility, your task would be to either duel close-range, or keep an eye out for enemies that have been poked, and swiftly secure eliminations.

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord Element Guns ability (Image via NetEase Games)

The character does have a fairly high skill ceiling, which does become attainable once you master the timing of sweeping in and out of combat in the game. When you get the hang of this, you're more than halfway into mastering the character.

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord Stellar Shift ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Propulsion is quite a handy tool. You should use it to reposition into strategic points of interest. You can also use it to fly over terrain and obstacles and make your way into the enemy backline. Quickly execute a flank, and use your Stellar Shift to take cover.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord Galactic Legend ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord's Ultimate is extremely easy to pull off. With Galactic Legend, you take a free flight and spray down on targets that get automatically locked on your screen. Players can also be crafty and pair it with Rocket Propulsion to execute unexpected flanks onto enemy players.

Best team-ups for Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals

1) Adam Warlock (Strategist)

Adam Warlock is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Star-Lord (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock, Mantis, and Star-Lord together form the Guardian Revival team-up. When this is active, Star-Lord gets Leader’s Soul which grants him the powers of cocooned revival.

Moreover, Star-Lord enters a free-flight stage when using the Leader’s Soul ability. This team-up enhances Star-Lord’s survivability which he struggles with as a Duelist. He is now a dominating force on the battlefield with his high damage and is very difficult to take down.

2) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Star-Lord (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow complements the playstyle of Star-Lord very effectively. Being a Duelist, Star-Lord can dish out heavy damage but lacks in the health department which is where Luna comes into play. She can keep Star-Lord’s health up with her Ice Arts and Share the Stage while he continues to deal damage.

Additionally, Luna’s ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, can heal Star-Lord or further increase his damage helping him melt down opponents with ease.

Best Marvel Rivals Star-Lord counters

1) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Star-Lord (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals who is equipped to deal with massive damage at a long range. He can sit back with relative safety and fire away at the flying Star-Lord taking his health down with ease.

Moreover, Hawkeye’s Hypersonic Arrow is a direct counter to Star-Lord as it can slow and knock him down making him an easy target. Additionally, Hawkeye can spot and damage afterimages of Star-Lord with Hunter’s Sight.

2) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Star-Lord (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is incredibly annoying to face as Star-Lord because of his advanced movement with Venom Swing and Alien Biology. Venom also possesses abilities like Frenzied Arrival and Cellular Corrosion, which have been designed to deal with the movement mechanics of Star-Lord. Once Star-Lord is caught in Venom’s tentacles, there is no escape.

Additionally, Venom’s Symbiotic Resilience is particularly annoying for Star-Lord as it generates bonus health based on damage taken, making it difficult for Star-Lord to eliminate him.

Marvel Rivals Star-Lord Lore

Here's a look into the character's rich background history:

Half human. Half alien. All awesome. That's how Peter Quill, the space outlaw called Star-Lord, would probably describe himself. And as leader of the spacefaring heroes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy, he's saved the universe enough times to actually live up to his legends. At Shuri's request, Star-Lord led a scouting mission to the surface of the symbiote planet, Klyntar. As the Guardians made their approach, their ship was disabled by a mysterious force, leaving Star-Lord and his crew stranded on a hostile world nearing the brink of annihilation."

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Star-Lord. Check out other Marvel Rivals character guides below:

