How to counter Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals is one of the more agile heroes and is difficult to counter without a proper team composition or strategy. This Duelist can take advantage of aerial movement with his ability and has an incredibly fast fire rate. His reloading speed is quick and also packs an extra ability that can be used to dodge incoming damage.

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals has a deadly ultimate ability that makes all his bullets hit enemies with full accuracy. However, this can be disrupted if you can land a stun or freeze ability on the character. Fortunately, his health pool is small and fragile without any shields guarding him. This makes it possible for Vanguards to take isolated fights and secure a kill.

This article will highlight the most effective characters that you can pick as counters against Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

5 heroes you can use to counter Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals

1) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As mentioned, Star-Lord is a great short-to-medium-range hero, as movement dashes and quick-firing guns make it easy for him to jump in the action, annihilate his enemies at point-blank range, and tap out. One of the best ways to counter Star-Lord is to equip another character that does equal or more damage to him at close range or choose a long-range character.

Hawkeye is one such hero. The bow-wielding superhero can be extremely deadly if you can consistently hit precise shots with him. While he doesn't have sniping capabilities, he can still be good at long enough ranges, where you can dispatch the hovering captain before he zeroes in on you. His Hunter's Sight Ultimate also allows you to deal damage without tackling his quick reflexes.

2) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord has the Stellar Shift ability, which works as a short, quick dash. This makes him mechanically similar to Tracer from Overwatch, and just as frustrating. He has two max charges for this ability, each with a relatively quick cooldown. As such, choose a character, such as Doctor Strange, who can block damage and also deal it in a close area of effect to counter Star-Lord.

Doctor Strange's Shield of Seraphim can protect him against a good chunk of damage, making him more resistant to Quill's barrage, along with his huge health pool. His Maelstorm of Madness ability can deal built-up dark damage on nearby enemies, allowing you to swat off Star-Lord with relative ease.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord's Elemental Guns are also a weapon to look out for. They essentially function as dual-wielded Submachine guns, which deal decent damage, but have a really fast rate of fire. While its recoil and range can be a massive setback, a player with good tracking can adapt to it to produce a hero who can be frustrating to fight against.

A long-range specialist players can use to counter Star-Lord is Black Widow. The Duelist-class sniper can use her Red Room rifle to pick off enemies from afar. Her long focal length can also negate the quick movements of Star-Lord if the player has good tracking. However, if Quill does close in on her, she can still use her Stun Batons to fight against him.

4) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord also has a few more moves in his arsenal. Whether it be using his Blaster Barrage to deal a substantial amount of damage to nearby enemies, or his Galactic Legend Ultimate to free-fly and pick off enemies with the temporary aimbot. While these are strong abilities, they prohibit him from using his other movement abilities, which allows someone to knock him down.

Squirrel Girl is a great duelist-class choice you can use to counter Star-Lord. Her burst acorns provide explosive damage in a small area of effect, similar to Junkrat from Overwatch. You can use the Tail Bounce to dash away from a sudden barrage from him while hitting her Squirrel Blockade to temporarily immobilize him.

5) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While players should usually opt for Vanguard or Duelist classes to counter Star-Lord in this Marvel-themed hero shooter, there are also strategist characters they can use to deal with the titular leader. To balance the lack of good offensive output, strategists are usually given abilities that proc status effects to their target.

Luna Snow is a healer character you can use to counter Star-Lord. Her Absolute Zero attack can immobilize an enemy if it hits, while also healing her. During this phase, she can transition into using Ice Arts to wallop Quill. Her Smooth Skate passive also makes her a hard target to hit if you keep her moving constantly.

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals is quick on his feet and can easily evade most incoming attacks. However, this hero can be caught off-guard by using stun abilities. Flanks are also a great option but can be risky if repeated too many times in the same match. One of the best ways to take down enemy Duelists is to spam abilities and deal a large amount of damage before supports can provide heals.

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals can be difficult to master. Players need to heavily rely on aim tracking and game sense to be able to secure wins. Otherwise, these players will be targeted and taken down to secure map control.

