5 best heroes to duo with Captain America in Marvel Rivals

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is a strong Vanguard class hero who recently received a few buffs to increase his effectiveness. Most of his ability kit is based around melee combat but has a good amount of sprint speed that can help players chase down enemies when initiating fights. Moreover, he has a leap-slam ability that can be used to quickly close the gap between opponents.

Captain America in Marvel Rivals can be an asset when taking isolated fights but requires quite a bit of support during team fights. Although his shield can block heaps of abilities and projectiles, it does not protect all sides. This is where the team needs to step in and push back Duelists from reaching the Vanguard.

This article will highlight the most effective duos that can be formed with Captain America in Marvel Rivals.

Trending

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Thor and other heroes to duo with Captain America in Marvel Rivals

Expand Tweet

1) Thor

Thor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor is the only character with whom Captain America can do a Team-Up ability named Charged Aiges. Here's what its in-game description reads:

"Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies."

Also read: Marvel Rivals players community believes this hero is the perfect counter to Spider-Man

Both of them have great shields, and together, they can protect the whole squad with ease. You can't push aggressively with Thor as he is one of the slowest heroes in the game.

2) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Though some might think this combination does not make sense at all, the duo of Black Widow and Captain America in Marvel Rivals is quite strong. The interesting combo of long and close range, combined with high-damage weapons, could easily handle multiple opponents with ease.

Also read: Marvel Rivals player finds new Jeff and Groot combo potentially overpowers other heroes

Do note that Black Widow is one of the most difficult characters to master in the game, so the person who picks it as a duo partner must have a good knowledge of her movement mechanics.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher and Captain America in Marvel Rivals form a nearly perfect duo, supporting each other in every way possible. While Punisher uses his Culling Turret, you can provide him the shield necessary. This makes it very difficult for opponents to push forward.

Read more: How to counter triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals

Both characters are quite easy to learn and have straightforward mechanics. The Punisher is also quite agile as he can use the ziplines to get from one position to another with ease. This can be useful when chasing down enemies or anchoring down the map objective.

4) Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Similar to The Punisher, Winter Soldier has high DPS weapons that can hold opponents for quite a long time if he is provided good support by Captain America. Furthermore, his ultimate ability Kraken Impact nearly guarantees multiple eliminations in combination with Captain America's Freedom Charge in a small area.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Valentine's event details leaked

Do note that Winter Soldier is a difficult character to master and requires good aim.

5) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Breaking the cover of Doctor Strange and Captain America in Marvel Rivals without a lurking Duelist is not so likely. A combination of Captain America's Living Legend and Dr Strange's Maelstorm Of Madness creates one of the strongest shields to hold the capture point.

You might be interested in: How to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals

Do not try to play aggressively, as both are slow characters who are meant to play as a strong support duo in the game.

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is one of the few Vanguards who is most effective when fighting ahead and taking space. This means that the team should generally trail behind as much as possible to score kills and secure more map control. This makes it easier for the team to avoid team fights and rake in eliminations by isolating different characters.

Captain America can deal a lot of damage but does not have a regeneration ability. This is why a Strategist should provide heals and buffs to this hero to keep control of the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.