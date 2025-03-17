In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Game Director Guangyun Chen confirmed that starting from Marvel Rivals Season 2, new team-up skills will be introduced with seasonal updates. Set to debut in April as per the roadmap, Marvel Rivals Season 2 will introduce various new characters, maps, game modes, balancing updates, and more. After making headlines with its release, Marvel Rivals does not intend to slow down but instead plans to deliver a constant stream of updates to its ever-growing fanbase.

In this article, we shall take a look at the details shared by NetEase Studios Game Director Guangyun Chen about Marvel Rivals Season 2.

Game Director shares his thoughts about Marvel Rivals Season 2

In a conversation with PC Gamer, Guangyun Chen, the Game Director for Marvel Rivals, talked about the investment made toward developing new content not only for the upcoming season but also for the foreseeable future. He stated:

"The content for Season 2 is ready and set to go. The designs for Seasons 3 and 4 have also been completed and are currently under intensive development! Overall, everything is progressing smoothly."

Releasing new content is just half of the equation, with maintaining a big roster of characters with their corresponding balancing updates making up the other half. Be it the strong support ults that have popularized the three-strategist combination or the new team-up ability due to which Human Torch and Storm can create chaos on a battlefield, finding the exact composition that works has seemingly been the key to success this season.

Well, more changes await us next season, as Guangyun Chen talked about how Season 2 will introduce new Team-Up skills while tweaking some of the existing ones. He said:

"Starting from Season 2, we will introduce new Team-Up skills with the seasonal update and adjust some existing ones. Together with seasonal overall balance adjustments, this will create a new combat environment and experience for the season."

Game Director talks about balancing efforts ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 2

Although the devs behind Marvel Rivals just want to deliver a fun experience for players of all skill levels, balancing does become necessary, especially when it comes to competitive play. In fact, there are several characters or team-up skills that make playing matches against them quite exhaustive and annoying

Developers are already taking steps to resolve such situations, as the Game Director said:

"First, we will closely monitor key metrics for heroes across different modes. For example, in Quick Match and Competitive Modes, we will analyze data such as win rates, pick rates, damage, healing, damage taken, and final blows for heroes at various ranks and in different tournaments. This data serves as the foundation for our balancing efforts."

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will debut new team-up skills (Image via NetEase Games)

He even detailed the entire balancing process and insisted that despite what the data says, they'll always consider community feedback before making a decision.

"At the same time, we will analyze the composition of hero lineups and their win rates within the aforementioned modes, which will be crucial references for our overall balancing direction. Finally, we will pay close attention to the player community as one of the bases for our balancing decisions."

Marvel Rivals has had a massive impact on the gaming world and has taken the whole industry by storm. From a budding esports scene that oozes with talent, to a dedicated team of developers that want to create the best experience for their player base, Marvel Rivals Season 2 already looks immensely promising.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

