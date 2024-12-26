All Marvel Rivals Storm skins: tier list and prices

Storm in Marvel Rivals has three skins in her collection including the base skin. The basic costume is available to all players as this Duelist hero is unlocked by default in the game. All of the cosmetics for this character follow a similar design pattern with only one skin with completely different colors. However, the developers will likely bring more Storm skins to the game in future updates.
Storm in Marvel Rivals is one of the more complex damage dealers in the game as she has an ability kit focused on buffing movement and damage output. Her ultimate is very powerful and can be used to contest objectives during matches. Fans can choose to get one of the skins for this hero to flaunt their mastery over the Duelist in online lobbies.
This article will highlight all the skins that are available for Storm in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.
Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All available Storm skins in Marvel Rivals
Here is a tier list for all the available Storm skins as of Marvel Rivals Season 1.
Mohawk Rock (S-Tier) - 1400 Units (1600 for the bundle)
Taking a note from the pages of the Uncanny X-Men comic books, the Mohawk Rock Storm skin is inspired by the Punk costume of the X-Men member. This outfit will cost around 1400 Units, or 1600 if you decide to purchase the bundle that comes packed with other goodies like MVP animation, emotes, and more.
Also read: Fans want this new game mode added to Marvel Rivals
Items in this bundle
- Ride The Lightning MVP animation
- Let's Rock Emote
- Mohawk Rock Spray
- Mohawk Rock Namecard
- Mohawk Rock skin
The in-game description for the skin is:
"Hullo Kitten. My apologies for being late."
Also read: Marvel Rivals makes adjustments in Seasonal Rewards just before Season 1 second half starts
Ivory Breeze (A-Tier) - Free
The Ivory Breeze costume for Storm is a recolor of her default outfit, which sees her wearing something akin to her iconic white suit. This skin is based on her appearance in the Astonishing X-Men and the Gold costume from X-Men (1991) #1 comic books.
Read more: Marvel Rivals players want these announcer packs added to the game
It is a free skin that you can obtain by completing a set of missions from the Heroic Journey set of Achievements in Marvel Rivals.
Items in this bundle
- Ivory Breeze skin
The in-game description for the skin states the following:
""It is my responsibility, as gold leader, to welcome you to the X-Men."
Default (B-Tier) - Free
The default Storm skin in Marvel Rivals can be a hit or miss for many. The design of her outfit is based on many of her suits from the pages of the comics. But the Ivory Breeze skin looks superior to her default costume, and the best part is it can be unlocked for free.
Read more: Marvel Rivals community debates what reworks Captain America needs
Storm in Marvel Rivals can be difficult for newcomers to master as she needs to play around the team and contribute accordingly. Although her damage output is high, she is vulnerable in team fights and can be easily taken out by opponent sharpshooters or melee fighters. But with a few hours of grind, you can learn this hero properly and find a playstyle that suits your needs.
You can also get one of the available skins to add some extra flair to your gameplay while raking in wins. It is important to note that skins are only visual changes and they do not provide you with any advantages. These items do not affect any of the abilities or character stats.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Best Marvel Rivals Heroes tier list (February 2025)
- Marvel Rivals Season 1 rank adjustments finally addresses player concerns
- 5 best heroes to team-up with Spider-Man
- Marvel Rivals players want this map feature removed from the game
- Marvel Rivals player urges community to pick Tanks more often
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.