All Marvel Rivals Storm skins: tier list and prices

Storm in Marvel Rivals has three skins in her collection including the base skin. The basic costume is available to all players as this Duelist hero is unlocked by default in the game. All of the cosmetics for this character follow a similar design pattern with only one skin with completely different colors. However, the developers will likely bring more Storm skins to the game in future updates.

Storm in Marvel Rivals is one of the more complex damage dealers in the game as she has an ability kit focused on buffing movement and damage output. Her ultimate is very powerful and can be used to contest objectives during matches. Fans can choose to get one of the skins for this hero to flaunt their mastery over the Duelist in online lobbies.

This article will highlight all the skins that are available for Storm in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Storm skins in Marvel Rivals

Here is a tier list for all the available Storm skins as of Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Tier Outfit name S-Rank Mohawk Rock A-Tier Ivory Breeze B-Tier Default

Mohawk Rock (S-Tier) - 1400 Units (1600 for the bundle)

Mohawk Rock (Image via NetEase Games)

Taking a note from the pages of the Uncanny X-Men comic books, the Mohawk Rock Storm skin is inspired by the Punk costume of the X-Men member. This outfit will cost around 1400 Units, or 1600 if you decide to purchase the bundle that comes packed with other goodies like MVP animation, emotes, and more.

Items in this bundle

Ride The Lightning MVP animation

Let's Rock Emote

Mohawk Rock Spray

Mohawk Rock Namecard

Mohawk Rock skin

The in-game description for the skin is:

"Hullo Kitten. My apologies for being late."

Ivory Breeze (A-Tier) - Free

Ivory Breeze (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ivory Breeze costume for Storm is a recolor of her default outfit, which sees her wearing something akin to her iconic white suit. This skin is based on her appearance in the Astonishing X-Men and the Gold costume from X-Men (1991) #1 comic books.

It is a free skin that you can obtain by completing a set of missions from the Heroic Journey set of Achievements in Marvel Rivals.

Items in this bundle

Ivory Breeze skin

The in-game description for the skin states the following:

""It is my responsibility, as gold leader, to welcome you to the X-Men."

Default (B-Tier) - Free

Default (Image via NetEase Games)

The default Storm skin in Marvel Rivals can be a hit or miss for many. The design of her outfit is based on many of her suits from the pages of the comics. But the Ivory Breeze skin looks superior to her default costume, and the best part is it can be unlocked for free.

Storm in Marvel Rivals can be difficult for newcomers to master as she needs to play around the team and contribute accordingly. Although her damage output is high, she is vulnerable in team fights and can be easily taken out by opponent sharpshooters or melee fighters. But with a few hours of grind, you can learn this hero properly and find a playstyle that suits your needs.

You can also get one of the available skins to add some extra flair to your gameplay while raking in wins. It is important to note that skins are only visual changes and they do not provide you with any advantages. These items do not affect any of the abilities or character stats.

