Marvel Rivals makes adjustments in Seasonal Rewards just before Season 1 second half starts

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Feb 13, 2025 19:36 GMT
Marvel Rivals makes adjustments in Seasonal Rewards just before Season 1 second half starts
Marvel Rivals players get one more chance to earn Invisible Woman skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals developers have addressed a frequently raised issue regarding in-game Seasonal Rewards. Dev Talk Volume 12, released on February 14, 2025, discussed how some players may not have enough time to reach Gold and earn the Invisible Woman Blood Shield costume. To help deal with this, the developers have introduced some adjustments to the rewards system.

This article will review the new adjustments made to the rewards per Dev Talk Volume 12 ahead of the end of the first half of Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Marvel Rivals devs introduce changes for the Seasonal Rewards system as Season 1 first half arrives at its end

Marvel Rivals Season 1's first half will come to an end on February 21, 2025, at 8:00 am UTC. Naturally, players may want to grind the game hard to earn the Invisible Woman Blood Shield costume. However, many may not have enough time to avail it by reaching the Gold rank.

To tackle this issue, the developers at NetEase Games have widened the time window within which the skin can be earned. Therefore, players can now earn the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman along with the brand-new Human Torch Blood Blaze costume, in Season 1's second half.

To earn these rewards, you must play at least 10 competitive matches and reach the Gold rank in the second half of Season 1. This is the last opportunity to earn the costumes as they will become permanently unavailable from Season 2 onwards. New seasonal rewards will replace them in the next season as usual.

Apart from this, the Dev Talk post also revealed that the Crest of Honor for each half of the season will remain separate. Therefore, you only have the chance to earn them once per half, unlike the Invisible Woman skin this season.

These adjustments were made to allow greater flexibility for players. According to the official post:

"Whether you are balancing Marvel Rivals with your daily life or aiming for the stars in Competitive mode, we want you to be able to achieve your rank goals, claim your rewards, and enjoy the game to the fullest."

It appears that these adjustments apply to this season only; thus, it's best for players to not expect time extensions to reach Gold in the future.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
