Hela in Marvel Rivals is one of the strongest Duelist picks in the entire game. This is because her primary attacks carry a massive amount of damage output while her ability kit provides a quick evasion route. Countering Hela in NetEase Games' latest hero shooter can be a challenge unless you have proper support and team strategies.

Hela in Marvel Rivals is a long and medium-range hero who generally positions between the Vanguards and the Strategists. It is difficult to pin down this hero as she has a nifty trick that can be used to quickly back off from risky situations. Her ultimate ability is even more lethal as each hit can almost eliminate weaker heroes with a single or two hits.

This article will highlight the best heroes or villains you can pick to counter Hela in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

The Punisher, Captain America, and other three Heroes to counter Hela in Marvel Rivals

1) The Punisher

The Punisher is the easiest duelist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is one of the easiest Duelists to learn in Marvel Rivals. This hit-scan character can easily track and shred Hela with his Adjudication. On top of that, the mounted machine gun is a game changer when it comes to countering any lethal Vanguard, Strategist, and Duelist characters.

However, the Punisher is quite slow and might not keep up with Hela's movement. Hence, we highly suggest using the zipline properly to shorten the distance with the Goddess of death.

2) Captain America

Captain America (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is one of the most effective Dive Vanguards that can punish Hela from a close range. Apart from the health pool difference, a couple of things proved to be quite lethal against this HeL resident. The Leading Dash helps the Captain rush her quickly.

Combining it with the Super Soldier Slam would provide significant AoE (area of effect) damage. Meanwhile, Cap's shield is perfect to absorb the lethal damage from the Goddess herself. Furthermore, the Liberty Rush and Vibraniun Energy Saw are also useful against lethal Duelists like the Asgardian.

3) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in MR (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is one of the most effective counters of Hela in Marvel Rivals. If we follow the basic fundamental method to counter a long-range character with another long-range Herp, there's no other than this marksman.

Hawkeye can swap between Piercing and Blast Arrow to inflict long-range damage to Hela. Moreover, his Archer's Focus passive will help him apply bonus damage to go toe-to-toe with the Goddess of Death. On top of that, he can also use the Skyward Leap to rush the Goddess to catch her off guard.

4) Luna Snow

Luna Snow is a great Strategist (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is the most effective Strategist to use against the Goddess of Death in Marvel Rivals. She has a wide range of abilities including Absolute Zero, Ice Arts, and more. Firstly, Light & Dark Ice has a massive potential to shred Hela in close or mid-range combats. However, it's not effective in long-range battles because the damage falls off.

When almost every strategist fails to provide significant damage in the long-range, Luna's Ice Arts and Absolute Zero get the job done. While one ability allows her to inflict exceptional damage on the Asgardian, the other ability (Absolute Zero) can freeze the Goddess and anyone can finish her off.

Lastly, Luna Snow's Fate of Both Worlds allows her teammates including herself to survive any deadly attacks, such as the ultimate attack from Hela.

5) Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is another Vanguard who can inflict significant damage on Hela. The symbiote-enhanced body can use the combination of Venom Swing and Dark Predation to dive right onto the character and shred her within seconds. Meanwhile, his agility and maneuvering on the field make him a tough target to hit for the Goddess.

On top of that, Venom's Symbiotic Resilience helps him convert all his lost health to bonus health. As a result, it's easier for him to survive the deadly attacks from thorns and piercing night.

Hela in Marvel Rivals enjoyed a major buff during the game's launch which skyrocketed her pick rates. One of the biggest weaknesses of this character is that the cooldown for her evasion ability is quite long. So you can force her to use that power and then isolate a fight against her. It is best to utilize a duo of a Duelist and a Vanguard to take down Hela since her high-damage hits can be blocked by the higher-health character.

Most team compositions change during different phases of the game as some heroes or villains are better in certain scenarios. You can choose to counter the Hela pick by using different Duelist picks that can poke damage at the backlines with ease.

