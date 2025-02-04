"Gives you zero warning": Marvel Rivals community believes this hero's ult is broken

Marvel Rivals community discusses how the ultimate ability of Moon Knight has been dealing unintended damage and finishing targets faster than they can react. Moon Knight is one of the few S-tier duelists who excels at dealing damage, which causes gamers going against him to feel frustrated at the low TTK (time to kill) of his ultimate. Players have been expressing their own opinions regarding counters and sharing experiences of having been killed by the Hand of Khonshu.

Marvel Rivals community shares opinions on counters of Hand of Khonshu (Image via Reddit)

On a Reddit thread shedding light on this discussion, Redditor u/DawgLuvrrrrr stated:

"lol I hate his ultimate so much. Really the only thing I can think of to counter it is hulk bubble; to some extent magneto but not rly feasible for the entire team. Or a stupid fast reaction time on a super mobile hero. But it’s truly a healers worst nightmare"

They shared their thoughts on how healers are the ones who have the worst time against Moon Knight's ultimate. Another Reddit user, u/YetAnotherBee, replied to this stating:

"I just had a Rocket game tonight where someone started a sentence in VC with the word “The” and I just instinctively wasted both of my dashes immediately and got myself killed. That ult gives me so much ptsd"

Players in the Marvel Rivals community sharing their experience (Image via Reddit)

The OP of this thread, u/Dillonstone, stated:

"I literally cannot teleport as Magik fast enough. Even if I hit the button right away. They need to fix it. I play Magneto too. About 75 percent of the time I can't bubble fast enough to save myself or a teammate. They know it's a glitch, but won't fix it. It's infuriating. Haha"

Most of the time, even Magneto Shields are unable to save a player or their teammates due to incorrect TTK predictions after hearing the ultimate voice line. u/Dillonstone further stated that it is the lack of any possible fixes that makes this situation that much more infuriating.

Marvel Rivals community discusses positioning during Moon Knight ultimate (Image via Reddit)

Another Reddit user, u/knotatumah cleverly stated that the most reliable counter to this ultimate is actually the Moon Knight player themselves misplacing the ult or their own team playing in scattered positions to avoid getting one shot by the Hand of Khonshu. They said:

"The only counter to Moon Knight's ult is the player fucking up placing it or your team spreads apart so much you can't realistically defend or push an objective because you're too afraid of the ult."

A Reddit user, u/Legualt replied to this, explaining the benefits of having a spread-out positioning. They stated:

"A little bit of spreading out actually is a good counter, because it is only the middle part of the ultimate that does double damage, so if people only get hit by the edges the can easily walk out before they die."

Marvel Rivals community members state the need for urgent QoL changes (Image via Reddit)

Lastly, a Redditor u/SmashMouthBreadThrow commented on the state of the game where developers are waiting on midseason patches to push out possible fixes for glitches. They said:

"Their patching process is going to be the thing that hurts this game the most. It doesn't take a month to correct an ult doing double damage. I guess developers haven't realized that waiting forever to push out a midseason patch with possible fixes people want is usually a detriment to every single game that does this. I want changes in between that window. QoL like letting us completely skip the launcher and startup videos are things they could get done in an hour and push to live for PC because they aren't gameplay changes that require console to be on the same build."

They stated that this hurts the competitive integrity of the game as many of the QoL improvements the Marvel Rivals community has been asking for do not even require consoles to be on the same build.

Popular Duelists in Marvel Rivals community

Hero with a surprising win rate statistic (Image via Reddit)

Among the numerous fun characters that gamers can pick as duelists, a few stand out among the crowd owing to their effective and lethal kits. Moon Knight, whose infuriating ultimate has been in discussion in the Marvel Rivals community is one of such S-tier duelists.

The other contenders for the S-tier in our Duelists Tier List are Psylocke, Winter Soldier, Hela, and Hawkeye. They are some of the most lethal units to pick apart your enemy team with. Storm, who was initially rated in lower tiers has recently been the subject of discussion due to her high win rate as showcased by Marvel Rivals stats.

There are quite a few characters that are expected to receive changes in the next mid-season update. These changes keep the Marvel Rivals community on their toes, and always ready to experiment with different characters and team combinations.

