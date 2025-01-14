The Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list helps you to evaluate the best and the worst Duelist in the game. As of writing (January 14), there are 18 Dualists available in the game, with some performing exceptionally well while others may struggle in certain scenarios.

Based on their gameplay, this tier list can help you make the right choice while selecting heroes from the vast list. This article covers the Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list: All heroes ranked from best to worst.

Keep in mind that each character is designed for specific situations and can be highly effective if mastered properly. Moreover, it should be noted that these tier lists might look different with the change of meta or the introduction of new characters in the game.

In this Marvel Rival Duelist tier list, all heroes are categorized under four tiers: S, A, B, and C — S being the best and C being the worst.

Marvel Rival Duelist tier list: All heroes ranked from S to C (Image via NetEase Games/Tiermaker)

1) S-tier

The S-tier in the Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list consists of heroes who are the best in the current meta. Their abilities are exceptionally good, allowing them to put up a strong fight against opponents. In this tier, we have considered five heroes:

Hela from Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela

Moon Knight

Hawkeye

Winter Soldier

Psylocke

Hela is arguably the best duelist character for countering multiple targets. She has the ability to soar into the sky and travel a short distance, which also gives her tactical advantage to flank and hit enemies.

Moon Knight is known for his strategic moves, where he can easily change his position based on the situation. His "Hand of Khonshu" ability is particularly useful for dealing significant damage to groups of enemies.

Hawkeye's "Crescent Slash" ability is one of his strongest and can instantly reduce an enemy's health. His “Hunter’s Sight” ability is also effective in giving damage to enemies.

Winter Soldier is a highly pick character in the game for his close-range abilities. His "Trooper’s Fist" is a perfect ability to finish off enemies and can even counter flying enemies.

Psylocke is an ideal character for players looking for aggressive gameplay. Her abilities, "Dance of The Butterfly" and "Psychic Stealth," are excellent for executing enemies.

2) A-tier

A-tier consists of those heroes who are also good but not as perfect as the S-tier. These heroes are relatively easy to learn, and their abilities are helpful in crucial situations. Most of them have high pick rates and provide high value in a match. In this tier, we have considered six heroes:

Iron Man is in the A tier of the Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list.(Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher

Iron Man

Spider-Man

Wolverine

Magik

Namor

The Punisher is a solid choice for players who prefer a more defensive playstyle. His abilities like "Culling Turret" and "Scourge Grenade" are meant to be used from a distance, putting him in the A-tier.

Like Hela, Iron Man can perfectly flank enemies and create pressure from above. While his abilities may not be the strongest, they can prove critical in crucial situations.

Spider-Man is difficult to master. His abilities require practice to execute effectively in a match.

Wolverine’s abilities are focused on close-range fights for which he often takes damage from enemies. However, he can be a great hero if you have a good aim and execute his abilities properly.

Magik is well-suited for aggressive gameplay. Her “Stepping Discs” ability is useful for flanking and assisting teammates when they need it. However, most of her abilities are not strong enough to counter multiple enemies.

Like Magik, Namor’s abilities are focused on aggressive gameplay. His “Horn of Proteus” is a powerful ability for which it belongs to the A-tier in this Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list.

3) B-tier

The B-tier consists of heroes who are useful in certain situations. These characters provide average damage output and tend to have lower pick rates among players. We have considered four heroes in this tier:

Star-Lord from the Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist

Star-Lord

Black Panther

Squirrel Girl

Iron Fist abilities are focused on close-range fights that often require good aim to execute. Although most of his attacks are not very effective at high ranks, his Ultimate can turn the tide of a match if used correctly.

Star-Lord abilities offer low damage output but require good aim to execute. His auto aim Ultimate is another big disadvantage for players trying to climb up ranks as it can be challenging to aim properly.

Black Panther has fast attacking abilities but struggles in high-rank matches, and his confusing to use Ultimate don't help either.

Squirrel Girl’s abilities are very slow and tricky to use. Most of her abilities are bouncing, which makes it difficult to hit a target in this fast-paced title.

4) C-tier

The C-tier consists of heroes who are the worst among all the duelists in the game. These characters are difficult to master, and their abilities are less impactful in critical fights. In the C tier, we have taken three heroes that are:

Black Widow from Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch

Storm

Black Widow

Scarlet Witch is one of the weakest duelists in the game. Her Chaos Control ability has the lowest damage output and requires numerous shots to eliminate enemies.

Similar to Iron Man, Storm can attack from above, but when you need her on the ground, it takes time for her to reach it. Her abilities are less effective and produce low damage output, which places her in the C-tier of the Marvel Rivals Duelist tier list.

Black Widow has only three abilities to deal with enemies, making her less competitive and effective compared to other heroes in the game. Moreover, her weapon abilities require good aim to hit a shot.

