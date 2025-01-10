Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic is a Duelist character. He is a brand-new hero introduced in the game with the Season 1 update. As Season 1 introduces the Fantastic Four, it is divided into two halves, each lasting six to seven weeks. In the first half, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman have been added, while the Human Torch and The Thing will join in the second half.

As a new hero, many players may wonder about Mister Fantastic’s abilities and how to play him effectively in matches. We cover all his abilities in Marvel Rivals and offer tips for maximizing his potential in gameplay.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Mister Fantastic is a Duelist, as mentioned, but not a long-range hero. He can stretch his fists to attack enemies at mid-range, but this ability has a limited range. His kit includes abilities to inflate himself, counter enemy projectiles, and deal heavy damage. However, he is slightly challenging to master, as he has a three-star difficulty rating.

Here's a detailed look into all his abilities:

Ability Description Stretch Punch (LMB) Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies Distended Grip (RMB) Extend arms forward to entangle an enemy, then press Primary Attack to pull the hit enemy toward him, or select and yank another enemy, Knocking Them Airborne against each other Brainiac Bounce (Q) Leap upward and smash the ground, slowing enemies within range. Mister Fantastic can leap again upon landing a hit Reflexive Rubber (LShift) Stretch the body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the targeted direction Flexible Elongation (E) Gain a Shield, select a target, and dash toward them, dealing damage to enemies or granting a Shield to allies Wedded Harmony (C) The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify Mr.Fantastic. This formidable force bolsters Mr.Fantastic, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate Bonus Health, making up for lost Health Elastic Strength (Passive) Using abilities generates Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that grants Sa hield and boosts even more damage

How to play as Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals?

Movement

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic Flexible Elongation ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Mister Fantastic brings a unique and versatile kit to Marvel Rivals, making him an exciting yet challenging hero to master. His stretchy punches allow you to deal damage to multiple enemies by dragging them together, eliminating the need for precise aiming. However, he does not have any special movement abilities.

Playstyle

However, his Flexible Elongation (E) ability, which dashes you toward enemies, can be risky in groups, so it’s best to first use Distended Grip (RMB) to pull an enemy toward you and then follow up with Flexible Elongation for quick takedowns.

His passive ability, Elastic Strength, temporarily doubles his health and increases damage output, transforming him into a Vanguard-like character, but disables other abilities during this time. Activate this passive faster by landing normal punches and using Flexible Elongation frequently.

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic Reflexive Rubber ability (Image via NetEase Games)

His Reflexive Rubber (Left Shift) ability absorbs up to 300 damage over three seconds and returns it to attackers, making it a powerful defensive tool. To fully utilize his potential, practice his abilities in training matches and try him in casual games before jumping into competitive play.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic Brainiac Bounce ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

His ultimate, Brainiac Bounce, excels against groups of enemies, dealing AoE damage with up to six ground smashes if you connect hits. If paired with Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic gains the Wedded Harmony team-up ability, which provides a shield and boosts damage resistance, making it ideal for aggressive plays.

Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic Lore

Here's the complete lore of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals:

"Reed Richards has one of the universe's most brilliant minds, but even a genius of his magnitude couldn't have predicted the interstellar incident that bombarded his friends and family with cosmic rays, granting them each extraordinary abilities. Mister Fantastic's cellular elasticity allows him to stretch his body beyond all physical limits. But now he'll have to stretch his mind further than ever to build the Timestream Reintegration Device and end this cross-dimensional crisis..."

