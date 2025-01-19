5 best heroes to counter Black Panther in Marvel Rivals

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist who excels in close-range combat. His kit was designed for players to dive in and out of enemy backlines and take out the healers, thereby weakening the opponents. He is extremely difficult to deal with and requires proper team coordination for an effective counter.

Having said that, this article will list five of the best heroes who are equipped to effectively counter Black Panther.

List of 5 of the best heroes to counter Black Panther in Marvel Rivals

1) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is one of the best counters to Black Panther in Marvel Rivals. She has one of the best stuns in the game, called Spore Slumber, which can keep Black Panther sedated for 3.5 seconds. Moreover, her ability to consistently heal her teammates with Healing Flower and boost their damage with Allied Inspiration makes it difficult for Black Panther to find value in her presence.

Trending

Additionally, when Mantis’ ultimate, Soul Resurgence, is active, it becomes increasingly difficult for the enemy Black Panther to get kills and is forced to retreat or die.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Mantis guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela can effectively counter Black Panther in Marvel Rivals owing to her sheer damage output. Her primary attack, Nightsword Thorn, takes away a huge chunk of Black Panther’s health per shot, making it difficult for T’Challa to dive in effectively. Furthermore, her Soul Drainer ability can easily stun a charging Black Panther, making him an easy target for Hela and her team.

To top it all off, Hela’s Astral Flock allows her to escape Black Panther if he somehow manages to get up close.

Check out: Marvel Rivals Hela guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is one of the best counters to Black Panther in Marvel Rivals. His Hyper-Velocity ability allows him to stay out of Panther’s range and keep damaging him from a safe distance without much counterplay. He is also highly efficient in taking down T’Challa as his Repulsor Blast and Unibeam deal a significant amount of damage, especially with Armor Overdrive, which can easily melt Black Panther’s health.

Furthermore, with Hulk on the field, Iron Man’s Gamma Overdrive boosts his damage to the point where Black Panther is forced to retreat and wait out the time for which the team-up ability is active.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Iron Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is also an excellent counter to Black Panther in Marvel Rivals for similar reasons as Iron Man. Although not a permanently airborne character, Star-Lord can use his Rocket Propulsion ability to take higher ground and stay out of T’Challa’s range while dealing significant damage with his Element Guns. It is also highly effective during sticky situations as it allows Peter to escape and maneuver effectively, along with his Stellar Shift ability.

Furthermore, Star-Lord’s ultimate, Galactic Legend, can easily kill Black Panther in seconds — T'Challa will be completely helpless without his team in this situation.

Also check out: Marvel Rivals Star-Lord guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm is another airborne character who can deal with Black Panther in Marvel Rivals effectively. Apart from staying out of T’Challa’s range, she can buff her teammates with Weather Control and Goddess Boost, enabling them to better deal with a diving Black Panther. Her attacks Wind Blade and Bolt Rush also deal significant amounts of damage, making T’Challa weak and easy to take down.

Furthermore, Storm’s ultimate, Omega Hurricane, can easily take down Black Panther without much counterplay.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Storm guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.