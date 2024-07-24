Marvel Rivals Storm guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Storm is a Duelist hero who uses the power of lightning to wreak havoc upon her foes. Similar to Iron Man in the game, she has solid damage output and can fly freely on top of buffing allies with increased movement or damage boost. This makes her a fairly versatile and also fearsome hero to contend with on the battlefield.

This guide details all you need to know about learning the basics of using Storm in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Storm: All Abilities

Marvel Rivals Storm is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm has access to two offensive skills, two support abilities, and one powerful Ultimate. They are as follows:

Abilities Effect Wind Blade (LMB) Launch forward piercing Wind Blades Bolt Rush (RMB) Unleash a lightning bolt forward Omega Hurricane (Q) Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage Weather Control (L-Shift) Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost Goddess Boost (E) Channel the weather to empower Storm: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage Charged Gale (C) Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies

How to play Storm in Marvel Rivals?

Movement

Marvel Rivals Storm flying ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Unlike most heroes in the game, Storm hovers in the air, granting her a great degree of verticality at any time. However, it is a double-edged sword as it can make her an easy target for snipers such as Hela. For this reason, players should be aware of all opponent positions at all times both for their own safety and to unleash an ambush from above.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Storm Bolt Rush ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm's main mode of dealing damage is her Wind Blade primary fire and the Bolt Rush secondary fire. While the former is quick and weak, the latter is slower and stronger and has a cooldown. The hero can still hold her own in battle, however, especially when raining down terror upon unsuspecting foes.

Marvel Rivals Storm Goddess Boost ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm's primary utility comes from enhancing allies. Her Weather Control ability governs buffing teammates, while Goddess Boost empowers her own attacks, making them even more powerful. With increased movement speed, she and her allies can get back to the objective quicker while the damage boost allows them to penetrate enemy defenses more easily.

Overall, you must take care to use the correct buff in the right situation; movement boosts for example are great for evading incoming Ultimates, while damage boosts should allow whittling down an annoying Vanguard hero or help nail down the fleeing Strategist class hero. As a side note, Storm does not have any Team-Up Abilities with any heroes in the game.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Storm Omega Hurricane ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm has one of the most powerful Ultimates in the game. Her Omega Hurricane turns her into a swirling twister of doom that demolishes anything in its path, allowing her to deal huge amounts of damage to a group of enemies in a short period. Use it wisely and when the time is right.

One of the best use cases for this ability is to quickly clean up a team fight when all the enemy players are grouped together. The damage inflicted by Storm is quite high, and can easily eliminate all players within her ability's effective radius.

Best team-ups for Storm in Marvel Rivals

1) Thor (Vanguard)

Thor is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Storm (Image via NetEase Games)

When Thor, Captain America, and Storm are all on the battlefield they form the team-up called Voltaic Union. This grants Storm a special ability called Charged Gale. When this team-up is active, Storm can use the newly infused Thorforce to unleash a lightning barrage on her opponents dealing massive damage in mere seconds.

2) Doctor Strange (Vanguard)

Doctor Strange is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Storm (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist lacking range and health. Doctor Strange is potentially the only Vanguard who can help with both, making him one of the best duos for Storm.

His Shield of Seraphim can block incoming damage for Storm and his portals, Pentagram of Farallah, can be used to create unique combos with Storm’s Wind Blade, Bolt Rush, and Omega Hurricane. Moreover, his ultimate, Eye of Agamotto, can separate the souls of his enemies making them easy targets for Storm and the rest of his team.

Best Marvel Rivals Storm counters

1) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Storm (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye can simply outrange Storm in a 1v1 duel, making him one of the best counters to her. His Blast and Piercing Arrows paired with Archers’ Focus are lethal for Storm and she is pretty much hopeless without help from her team. Furthermore, Hawkeye’s Hypersonic Arrow can potentially damage and slow Storm, making her an easy target to take down in the heat of the battle.

Moreover, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, allows him to spot and damage the afterimage of Storm further weakening her against the Archer.

2) Black Widow (Duelist)

Black Widow is a counter to Marvel Rivals Storm (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals who is equipped with a high-damaging sniper rifle called the Red Room Rifle. This can potentially two-shot Storm at a range where she cannot even fight back without help. Furthermore, if Storm somehow comes close enough, her Widow’s Bite baton and Edge Dancer abilities can deal with Storm easily, helping her escape to a secure location before taking lethal damage.

Moreover, when paired with Hawkeye, Widow also gets the ability to spot and damage afterimages of enemies, making her even more powerful.

Marvel Rivals Storm Lore

Storm is undoubtedly one of the most popular mutants in the Marvel universe, and she has quite an interesting story behind her. The official Marvel Rivals page provides a glimpse into that:

"Born a Mutant and worshipped as a Goddess due to her ability to manipulate the weather, Ororo Munroe became the X-Man known as Storm. As the regent of Sol and the protector of Arakko, she now serves as a protector for Mutants on Earth and beyond. The chronal energy generated by the Timestream Entanglement has resulted in violent temporal tempests on the sentient island Krakoa, the nation that the X-Men call home. Although her powers are capable of stabilizing the island's climate, Storm seeks a more permanent solution alongside her fellow heroes."

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Storm. Check out other Marvel Rivals character guides below:

