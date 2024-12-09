Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Storm

Knowing the best heroes to counter Storm in Marvel Rivals is essential. Storm is a Duelist-class hero, and she has quite a unique kit. Her abilities not only allow her to deal a ton of damage against enemies but also have unique features. One of her abilities allows her to empower her teammates' damage, or alternatively, increase their movement speed in the game.

If left unchecked, Storm can absolutely level the field. Her powers are extremely powerful, and naturally, it's essential to know how you can counter her.

This article will explore the means through which you can counter Storm. It will provide a list of the best heroes suitable to achieve this end and further discuss strategies to help eliminate her. To know more about this, read below.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Trending

Who are the best heroes to counter Storm in Marvel Rivals?

1) The Punisher

Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is a nightmare for Storm players. He is a ranged duelist who keeps constant pressure on Storm from afar, where her Wind Blade isn't as effective. His Infinite Punishment and Culling Turret eat away at her health, while his explosive gadgets disrupt her position, preventing her from engaging at her ideal mid-range.

When paired with Rocket Raccoon, The Punisher's damage output becomes truly devastating, making it hard for Storm in Marvel Rivals to catch up in team fights.

Why he works:

The Punisher keeps Storm at bay, exploiting her weakness to ranged attackers.

Explosives and Culling turret prevent Storm from getting into her sweet spot.

The combination with Rocket boosts his damage, overwhelming Storm in fights.

Also read: Marvel Rivals vs Valorant: 5 major differences between them

2) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm in Marvel Rivals relies on mid-range combat, making her an easy target for Black Widow, who excels at high-ground sniping and mobility. Widow’s grappling hook lets her reposition quickly, making it hard for Storm to land her Wind Blade.

With Widow's Edge Dancer's kick and pull-back combo, she can disrupt Storm's limited offense and finish her off before she can retaliate.

Why she works:

Superior range with her sniper rifle.

Mobility also enables her to evade Storm's attacks.

The advantage of high grounds makes Storm fight out of her comfort zone.

3) Star-Lord

Peter Quill aka Star-Lord is one of the best heroes to counter Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord has the flanking potential with high DPS to make him a deadly counter against Storm in Marvel Rivals. His Element Guns can shred her health through, and his ultimate, Galactic Legend, means she never gets a chance to flee or retaliate.

With his ability to quickly dive into the backline and retreat unscathed, Star-Lord can take Storm out of the fight before she even knows what hit her.

Why he works:

Superior range and mobility counter her mid-range dependency.

High burst damage exploits her low survivability.

Excellent to disrupt her positioning in team fights.

4) Winter Soldier

James "Bucky" Barnes aka Winter Soldier is a great counter to Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Winter Soldier is a fantastic counter to Storm in Marvel Rivals, thanks to his explosive DPS and ability to reel in enemies. His Bionic Hook allows him to drag Storm into close combat, where her lack of escape abilities becomes glaring.

Coupled with his Kraken Impact, which can reset and chain attacks, Bucky makes quick work of Storm, especially when she’s isolated from her team.

Why he works:

High burst damage overwhelms Storm's limited health pool.

Mobility skills such as Trooper's Fist protect him from getting repaid.

Can interrupt her ult with timed hooks or slams.

5) Peni Parker

Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker’s ability to trap enemies and control objectives is a significant counter to Storm’s sluggish gameplay. Her Cyber-Web Snare can pin Storm in place, making her vulnerable to follow-up attacks from the team.

Additionally, Peni’s Bionic Spider-Nest and Arachno-Mines make it nearly impossible for Storm in Marvel Rivals to approach objectives or escape once she’s trapped.

Why she works:

Forces Storm to fight in unfavorable conditions.

Traps and mines exploit Storm’s slow movement.

Synergy with the high-damage teammates means Storm can't survive extended fights.

Also check out: 5 best heroes to duo with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

That's all there is to know about how you can counter Storm in Marvel Rivals. It's evident that some heroes definitely are direct counters against her kit. However, as you move up the rank ladder, or meet competent opponents, individual plays will not be enough to suppress her.

That's where the power of team play shines. Communicate with your team and execute strategies to try and isolate her away from her teammates. With adept communication, and proper ability synergy, you will easily counter Storm in Marvel Rivals.

If this article is to your liking, you can check out our other related hero guides and Marvel Rivals content on our esports section. You can also check out some of these relevant articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.