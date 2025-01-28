How to obtain the Histrionic Perfection achievement in Marvel Rivals

Histrionic Perfection in Marvel Rivals is an in-game achievement under the Chronoverse Saga category. Marvel Rivals features numerous achievements you can unlock for in-game rewards like currency, gallery cards, and profile titles. Histrionic Perfection is one of the most tricky achievements to get in the game, especially if you have no idea about what you are doing.

In this guide, we have shared everything to know to successfully get the Histrionic Perfection in Marvel Rivals.

What you need to do to get the Histrionic Perfection in Marvel Rivals

You can find the throne right on the opposite side of the control zone (Image via NetEase)

This achievement can only be completed in Domination matches in either Quick or Competitive play; other modes will not count toward progress. To complete and get the achievement, you must use an emote on the Throne of Asgard. The throne required for this challenge is situated in the Throne Room of the Yggsgard: Royal Palace map.

You can find the throne at the center of the Throne Room, directly across from the control point. It is positioned atop a staircase, nestled between two corridors that lead from the spawn locations. Since this spot is right in the middle of the battlefield, you must be quick to complete the task and return to your position.

Stand on top of the throne and perform the emote (Image via NetEase)

The best time to complete the task is when your team gets the advantage during the team fight or you reach the position before the enemy gets there. Use a high-mobility character like Star-Lord or Spider-Man to quickly reach the throne, perform the emote, and return to the fight.

I got the achievement using Peni but I don’t recommend using her, as you will throw the game if you leave your position as a tank to emote on the throne.

Yggsgard’s Domination mode consists of three different maps, which can appear in any sequence. This means you may need to play multiple rounds before the Throne Room becomes available.

Since matches require teams to secure two out of three maps to claim victory, there is a chance the Throne Room might not be included if it appears last in the rotation and the match ends with the second map.

After successfully executing the emote on the throne, go to the Achievements menu under your profile and locate the Chronoverse Saga category. The Histrionic Perfection achievement and its associated rewards will be available for collection here.

