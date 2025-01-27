"I refused to play": Marvel Rivals fan regrets not playing with Jeff The Land Shark earlier

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals is a support hero who offers consistent healing and has an ultimate that can change the course of a match. A player recently took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to share his thoughts on the character. They posted that they were pretty much addicted to how fun the character was, regretting that they refused to play him earlier. User Skwabblez posted:

"I refused to play…."

Trending

Many players joined the discussion as they shared their experiences with this hero in the game. Many commented that even though Jeff was not their favorite character, they enjoyed using him in the game. A user named Jarek86 said that even though their favorite hero was The Punisher, they had no regrets maining Jeff the Land Shark:

“My favorite character is Punisher and now I'm dressed up as a fluffy pink shark doggie...no regrets”

Some players commented on how easy it was to use Jeff's abilities and talked about the character being one of the easiest to get “Lord” within the game. Lord is the final proficiency level you can unlock in Marvel Rivals — it denotes your mastery over that particular hero. User Lvl_64_Gengar replied that Jeff was the first hero they got Lord with and it was an extremely easy task.

Comment byu/Skwabblez from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

It was quite clear from the thread that most players hated playing against Jeff but enjoyed being the annoying little shark in the game. User CausticNox said they knew they were good with the hero but were in denial that they enjoyed playing him so much:

“I hate Jeff. Is he my second best character? Yes. Do I hate how good I am with him. Also yes. Am I in denial that I like playing him? Sadly yes.”

While the community was busy fanboying over Jeff the Land Shark, user thbl088 pointed out that even though Jeff was annoying to play against, he was considered the worst support in the game and would probably get a buff in the upcoming patch.

Comment byu/Skwabblez from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

What makes Jeff the Land Shark such an enjoyable hero in Marvel Rivals?

Jeff the Land Shark is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals. Despite being a shark, a creature known to be fierce and predatory, Jeff is popular for his cute looks, friendly interactions, and adorable voice lines in the game — this makes him liked by all.

However, what makes him annoying to face off against is his ultimate, It’s Jeff!, which allows him to swallow enemy players — sometimes the whole team — and throw them off the map to their deaths. By removing the entire enemy team from the objective, Jeff can single-handedly capture the point and progress toward victory.

This is a highly impactful ultimate that can be a game-changer when timed right, often leading your team to victory.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.