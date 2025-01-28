  • home icon
  "650+ hp is baller af" — Players discuss why Vanguard is the least played role in Marvel Rivals

By Argha Halder
Modified Jan 28, 2025 09:31 GMT
Groot and Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Groot and Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The three roles in Marvel Rivals — Vanguard, Duelists, and Strategist — feature a number of characters/heroes who players can choose from. While it's necessary to have at least one character from every role present in every team, Redditor MyCababbages was curious about the slim population of Vanguards and asked their fellow players,

“Why does nobody play it?”
Vanguard is the most fun role in my opinion. Why does nobody play it?
Moreover, they shared their experience of playing Hulk, one of their favorite characters, and how easily they can dive the backlines to disrupt Strategists.

“Also who wants to die in 2 hits? Pretty lame to me, 650+ hp is baller af”

Following the original post, TrueandJust commented they feel the game needs more Vanguard characters to encourage others to play and potentially master the role.

sylveonce stated the developers should introduce new aesthetics/playstyle/themes to the roles that don't feature them; in this case, it's the Vanguards. Moreover, they expressed why Emma Frost would be excellent as the next tank character:

“If people want to play big, burly bruisers like Juggernaut, they already have multiple Vanguards like that and they are about to get one more. Emma provides a new aesthetic (glamorous, beautiful woman) and potential playstyle (diamond transformation/telepathic abilities) that aren’t already available to Vanguards.”

While most players suggest ideas of new and interesting Vanguards, divy-lover stated:

“From playing tons of MMOs, I don't think the problem is the lack of tanks. People simply prefer to just do damage and don’t want the responsibility”

Amid the debate on who can become the perfect Vanguard, Dabmann2 commented the real reason players don’t want to play tanks:

“Vanguard takes a lot of thought. Knowing when to push up and away from your healers to chase someone, knowing when to shield your team and output DPS. Slow movement and a designated location in the team comp, a lot of players struggle to keep up with it.”

TheRiled thinks the real reason most players don’t want to play tank is how restrictive the choice becomes in ranked. Since most gamers tend to stick to one Tank, two DPS, and three Healers, the viable Vanguard who can single-handedly carry the role are either Magneto or Doctor Strange. Hence, the gameplay can become exceptionally boring.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

NetEase Games should add more Vanguards in Marvel Rivals to make the role more appealing

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Just as most think, players tend to keep their distance from Vanguards in Marvel Rivals simply due to the few characters the role features. Since playing with a particular character repeatedly can be quite boring, players cannot just switch to another Vanguard as there is a chance of them getting dominated by the opponents if they end up changing to the wrong one.

Compared to Vanguards and Strategists in Marvel Rivals, Duelists feature a significantly large catalog of characters, ensuring players are always invested in the game/match. Therefore, the developers should release new Vanguards so players maining the role won’t get bored after playing a few matches.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Marvel Rivals updates.

Edited by Angad Sharma
