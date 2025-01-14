Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list (January 2025)

Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list is something every player should know about. The Strategists class is vital for providing tactical support, healing, and crowd control in a match. These heroes ensure their teams stay strong and resilient by offering buffs and keeping them alive. Season 1 Eternal Nights introduced a new Strategist to the game, bringing the total number of characters in this class to eight: Adam Warlock, Cloak & Dagger, Jeff The Land Shark, Invisible Woman, Loki, Luna Snow, Mantis, and Rocket Raccoon.

This Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list ranks all heroes in the class from best to worst based on their strengths and weaknesses.

Editor's Note: Added Invisible Woman to the tier list with Season 1 rolling out. Also made changes according to the Season 1 balance update.

Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list: All heroes ranked from best to worst

The Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list has four categories:

S-tier (best)

A-tier

B-tier

C-tier (worst)

Here's how our Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list looks:

Tier Strategist S Luna Snow, Loki, Mantis A Cloak & Dagger, Adam Warlock, Invisible Woman B Rocket Raccoon C Jeff The Land Shark

S tier: Most effective Strategist heroes

Mantis is an S-tier character (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow offers a great range of burst healing, damage output, and team support. Her ultimate ability makes all her teammates immortal for a brief period, which could turn the game around.

Mantis has an exceptional healing ability that provides continuous support to the team. Moreover, she deals great damage and can sedate enemies, which comes very handy in crucial situations. Not only does her ultimate provide a large amount of healing, but it also boosts her movement speed. Mantis is an all-around Strategist and should be one character players try to master.

Loki is one of the most interesting heroes in Marvel Rivals. He is capable of creating illusions and shapeshifting, which often frustrates opponents. The character can transform into any other hero and use their abilities. Moreover, his healing and damage are very well balanced.

A tier: Good but not the best

Adam Warlock is an A-tier character in the Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman's ability to block damage is unique in the Marvel Rivals Strategist class. Her primary fire provides a good amount of healing that passes through teammates. Meanwhile, her ultimate is a large healing field that makes characters inside it invisible to opponents. However, Invisible Woman does not compare to Luna Snow or Loki with their ultimate abilities.

Adam Warlock is one of the most versatile Marvel Rivals Strategists. He provides a good mix of offense, healing, and crowd control. However, this also comes with the downside of having only two healing charges.

Cloak & Dagger has an interesting dynamic, being able to debuff enemies while healing teammates. This hero also has great mobility options, but healing is where it lags behind S-tier Strategists.

B tier: Decent but situational choices

Rocket Raccoon is a B-tier character in the Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon is good at providing utility through his armory support abilities. He can summon boosters to enhance the fire rate of teammates around him. However, his healing output is limited compared to others, and his crowd-control capabilities are minimal, which makes him less effective as a primary Strategist.

C tier: Least effective Strategists

Jeff The Land Shark is a C-tier character (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff the Land Shark is a Strategist whose healing and crowd-control abilities are decent. However, his low survivability, especially in solo fights, is concerning.

Jeff's ultimate can create high-impact moments by disrupting enemy formations, but many heroes can dodge its attacks. In most cases, the hero needs to sacrifice himself to get eliminations. Jeff is good in slower-paced matches but struggles when things get too fast and competitive.

