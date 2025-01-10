Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman is a Strategist character. Season 1 brought Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman into the game. Susan Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, is one of the many available Strategists in Marvel Rivals and can be a game-changer in the right hands.

Read on to learn how to play the Invisible Woman and a brief description of her abilities, among other things, in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Susan Storm of the Fantastic Four has joined the Strategist roster and has the potential to become one of the best characters in Marvel Rivals. Here is a list of her abilities to help you better understand how she works

Trending

Ability Name Description Orb Projection (LMB) Launch a force field orbs that can pierce heroes, flying to the maximum distance before returning to Invisible Woman; damaging enemies, and healing teammates Guardian Shield (RMB) Generate a force shield in front of a selected ally. The shield can block damage and provide Healing Over Time to nearby allies. Enemies that pass through the shield are slowed Invisible Boundary (Q) Manifest an unseen force field within a chosen area, rendering allies inside undetectable by enemies and providing Healing Over Time. Enemies that pass through the field are slowed Psyonic Vortex (LShift) Gather psionic energy and then cast it, upon hitting a target, or scene, or pressing the Ability key again, it erupts into a psionic vortex, continuously drawing in enemies and causing damage Veiled Step (Space) Generate a force field at your feet, stepping on it propels her into the Invisible state Force Physics (E) Manipulate psionic energy to push or pull enemies in front of her Agile Strike (V) A three-hit melee combo, the third attack will launch up enemies in front Covert Advance (Passive) Enter an Invisible state some time after disengaging from combat and grant yourself Healing Over Time Fantasti-Force (Passive) The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify Mr.Fantastic. This formidable force bolsters Mr.Fantastic, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate Bonus Health, making up for lost Health

How to play the Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals?

Picking up and playing the Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is quite straightforward, but she can take a lot of hard work to master. She is undoubtedly one of the strongest Strategists in Marvel Rivals as of now and can be a menace on the battlefield if you play her well.

Healing and aiding the team

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman has a shield that can protect allies (Image via NetEase Games)

Sue Richards's healing ability is quite straightforward. You can use your basic attack to heal allies, but the effective way to do so is by bouncing it between allies. Try to position yourself in such a way that multiple team members come into a straight line and then you can left-click to heal. This will ensure you heal multiple members at once.

Another neat trick you can do is target enemies through your allies. This will damage the opponents as well as heal your team members, making it an excellent combination.

Remember to use her Shields often by coordinating with tanks. You can also pop them in front of allies with critical health and provide healing to them.

Survivability and Fighting enemies

You can drag enemies between your team and make them an easy elimination target (Image via NetEase Games)

Strategists in Marvel Rivals have a few tips and tricks in their kit that allow them to survive. Mrs. Richards can use her jump to go into her invisible state where you can fall back for a while to gain some HP before getting yourself in the fight.

Her Force Physics should be used to push people away if you're in a helpless situation, but you can also use it to drag enemies between your team and isolate them from theirs.

If you're in a helpless 1v1 situation with an opponent, always target their feet as it lets your projectile come back faster. This is recommended as enemy players will often strafe, and you might not be able to utilize the bounce-back damage from the Invisible Woman's basic attack.

Another trick to use if you're in a 1v1 situation is to use your Psyonic Vortex near enemies and keep shooting them. When they get low on HP and try to run away, use your Force Physics ability to deal the finishing blow.

Using Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman ultimate ability is extremely helpful (Image via NetEase Games)

The Invisible Woman's ultimate is quite strong as it can be used to hold point. It can also counter certain enemy ultimate abilities such as Psylocke's as your Invisible Boundary can provide quick healing effects. It can also be used to confuse enemies.

One fun gambit you can pull off is pop your ultimate on point, especially during over-time situations. Given the enemy team will need to stay on point, this will slow them down as well as protect your team by healing them. You can pop off your Psyonic Vortex near the opponent where they will take damage over time and this can be used to your own advantage as they will be easy to kill now.

Best team-ups for Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

1) Mister Fantastic (Duelist)

Reed Richards has a team-up ability with his wife (Image via NetEase Games)

Susan and Reed's team-up is certainly one of the best as the Invisible Woman will be able to provide an additional ability to her husband, which reduces incoming damage. This will also grant them bonus HP that makes up for lost health.

2) Magik (Duelist)

Magik is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik becomes more lethal when paired with Invisible Woman. Her aggressive playstyle is perfectly assisted by Invisible Woman's constant support with her Guardian Shield ability.

Best Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman counters

1) Iron Man (Duelist)

Iron Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is an effective counter against Invisible Woman due to him being an airborne character who can easily track her. Furthermore, him having long-range attacks like Unibeam and Micro-Missile Barrage can disrupt the movement of Invisible Woman.

2) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is another character with long-range attacks that can cause trouble for Invisible Woman. Abilities like Archer's Focus and Hunter’s Sight can be effective in tracking her from a distance and cause damage.

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman lore

Here's the complete lore of Susan Storm aka Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals:

"Cosmic rays altered Susan Storm on a cellular level, granting her the ability to generate impenetrable force fields and to make herself fade from sight in an instant. Despite her frequent lack of visibility, it has always been perfectly clear that Sue is the force holding her family — the Fantastic Four — together. After the Timestream Entanglement, the Invisible Woman has taken full advantage of her powers, using stealth to explore locations too dangerous for her fellow heroes, especially going on rescue missions for civilians trapped by the creatures of the night."

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman. Check out more Marvel Rivals character guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.