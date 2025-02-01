  • home icon
New Peni Parker strategy can potentially earn you free kills in Marvel Rivals

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Feb 01, 2025 05:49 GMT
Peni Parker Arachno-Mine lineups in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Peni Parker Arachno-Mine lineups in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals who does not have the best pick rates in high-tier lobbies owing to other tanks like Doctor Strange and Hulk being dominant. However, Peni Parker can be extremely effective, especially with her Arachno-Mine ability. Having said that, with the recent discovery of a few specific lineups for her mines, she can potentially get free kills even before the round begins.

This article will provide a detailed overview of the lineups and how to use them.

How to get free kills with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

While attacking on the Convergence map, Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, Peni Parker can place her mines even before the game starts. Here's how you can do this and earn some easy kills:

Note: It is advisable to try out the lineups in a custom before heading into other modes, as they require a moderate amount of precision to work.

Lineup #1

Head to the back of the spawn room and jump up onto the platform at the far end. Place yourself between the Bast statue on the right and the pillar. Now look up and aim slightly above the top of the orange building that is poking out. This is how it will look in-game:

Lineup #1 reticle placement (Image via NetEase Games)
Lineup #1 reticle placement (Image via NetEase Games)

The mines should fly over the spawn area and land just below the bridge near the first capture area. This will catch your opponents off-guard, as they will not expect enemy mines this early in the game.

Getting a kill before the round begins byu/Ghastlll inmarvelrivals

Lineup #2

Again, head to the back of the spawn area and move towards the Bast statue on your right. Position yourself between the statue and the wall, and place your reticle as shown in the image below.

Lineup #2 reticle placement (Image via NetEase Games)
Lineup #2 reticle placement (Image via NetEase Games)

The Arachno-Mines will land near the entrance to the capture area from where the defenders will arrive. This should, again, get you some easy kills. This is how it looks in-game:

Just some Peni Kills I got in a comp match last night. Gold II byu/LordGreq inmarvelrivals

This covers the new Peni Parker strategy in Marvel Rivals. For more articles on NetEase's hero-shooter, hit up Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
