Marvel Rivals Mantis guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Mantis is a slightly complex, yet top-tier healer who can shine in the right hands. This Guardians of the Galaxy hero is adept at keeping her allies alive while also buffing their damage output, which is where she shines on the battlefield. However, she needs a bit of resource management to make that happen.

This guide will explain all there is to know about how to use Mantis in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Mantis: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Mantis is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis boasts an offensive ability, four support abilities, two passives, and one Ultimate. Here's the rundown:

Trending

Abilities Effect Life Energy Blast (LMB) Fire an energy thorn and regain one Life Orb on a critical hit Healing Flower (RMB) Consume a Life Orb to grant allies Healing Over Time Soul Resurgence (Q) Release energy around her while moving, granting Healing Over Time and Movement Boosts for surrounding allies. Excess healing is converted to Bonus Health Allied Inspiration (E) Consume a Life Orb to grant allies a Damage Boost Natural Anger (F) Consume a Life Orb to grant Mantis a Damage Boost Spore Slumber (L-Shift) Throw a spore to sedate the nearest enemy Nature's Favor (Passive) Receive a Movement Boost when not injured and Healing Over Time when consuming a Life Orb Nature's Soul (Passive) Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth capabilities of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of Cocooned Revival

How to play as Mantis in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Mantis Nature Favor ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis can move around healing her allies while damaging foes. This trick is crucial since she relies on damage, both to keep her allies alive and to manage her resources: namely Life Orbs. Consuming them also grants her a Movement Boost thanks to Nature's Favor Passive, which is great for getting around quicker.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Mantis Healing Flower ability (Image via NetEase Games)

As mentioned earlier, Mantis in Marvel Rivals has a somewhat aggressive playstyle. Her heals rely on Life Orbs obtained by dealing critical hits. Unlike most other Strategists in the game, her Healing Flower ability only grants a Healing Over Time effect by consuming Life Orbs, so players will need to dish out consistent damage to keep up their healing.

As such, having another solid healer on the team is recommended, and will allow Mantis to flourish to the best of her potential. This is because she can also buff her allies and herself via Damage Boosts from consuming Life Orbs, so it is crucial for Mantis to play around her team for the best effect. This is ideal for seeking out even the slightest more damage to prevent opponents from swooping in.

Also Read: How to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Mantis Soul Resurgence ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis in Marvel Rivals has the Soul Resurgence Ultimate, which grants constant Healing Over Time, movement buffs, and even over-health to allies. Although she does not become tanky like Luna Snow, she can still attack enemies, making this one of the better Ultimates in the 6v6 hero shooter.

Best team-ups for Mantis in Marvel Rivals

1) Adam Warlock (Strategist)

Adam Warlock is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock, Star-Lord, and Mantis together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Guardian Revival. In this team-up, Mantis receives the special ability called Nature’s Soul.

When this team-up is active, Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Mantis, which in turn grants her the power of Cocooned Revival. This allows Mantis to freely move and reforge her body at a chosen spot, similar to Warlock’s passive Regenerative Cocoon.

2) Peni Parker (Vanguard)

Peni Parker is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is excellent when paired with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals. Having the same amount of agility, Mantis can consistently heal Peni Parker with her Healing Flower ability, increasing the Vanguard’s survivability.

Furthermore, Mantis’ Allied Inspiration, Spore Slumber, and Soul Resurgence are excellent when combined with Peni Parker’s ultimate, Spider-Sweeper, making it impossible for the enemies to escape, ultimately leading to their demise.

Read more: Marvel Rivals character tier list

Counters for Marvel Rivals Mantis

1) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is one of the best counters to Mantis owing to his sheer damage output and range advantage. Hawkeye’s Piercing and Blast Arrows do massive amounts of damage at long ranges, which is difficult for Mantis to keep track of in the heat of battle and ultimately falls prey to.

Moreover, Hawkeye’s Hypersonic Arrow can further damage and slow down Mantis, making her vulnerable to him and his team. Additionally, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, allows him to spot and damage afterimages of enemies, which is particularly deadly against low-health enemies like Mantis.

2) Black Panther (Duelist)

Black Panther is a counter to Marvel Rivals Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is vulnerable against any type of dive hero, especially Black Panther. Black Panther can quickly close the distance between him and Mantis with his Spirit Rend, Spinning Kick, and Subtle Step abilities, all the while dealing lethal damage to the healer. Moreover, if Mantis is Vibranium marked, Black Panther also heals with his Spirit Rend ability.

Additionally, owing to the fact that Black Panther deals increased damage when on low health because of his passive Panther’s Cunning, it becomes even more difficult for Mantis to take him down even after using Spore Slumber.

Marvel Rivals Mantis Lore

Let's look at what Mantis' in-game description reveals about the background of this character:

"Mantis always knows exactly how you're feeling, thanks to her strong empathic powers. Her alien ability to alter the emotions of others comes in handy on the battlefield, but Mantis only finds true happiness for herself when she is with her fellow Guardians of the Galaxy. After being captured by the Collector and put on display at his theme park, Mantis managed to escape with the help of her fellow captives, Sai and Jeff. Now, Mantis travels the spaceways in hopes of reuniting with her team, while welcoming other displaced souls into the Guardians' found family."

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Mantis. For more Marvel Rivals hero guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.