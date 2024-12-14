5 best heroes to duo with Storm in Marvel Rivals

Storm in Marvel Rivals is from the Duelist class and is one of the few heroes that are difficult to master. This is primarily because of her ability kit, which contains buff effects to increase her strength and agility on the battlefield. It can be a challenge for newcomers to switch between these power-ups effectively. This also means that Storm needs a dependable partner to pair up with who can help her out during combat and provide necessary backup.

Storm in Marvel Rivals has a great crowd-control ability as her ultimate. This can be used to disorient and dish out damage to grouped-up opponents. It has a short duration but can be devastating when used with certain ability combos. Storm can also anchor down objectives with ease by utilizing her ultimate and deter any incoming aggression.

This article will highlight the most effective characters you can pick to play with Storm in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to duo with Storm in Marvel Rivals?

1) Thor

Thor's Storm Surge (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor’s Storm Surge and Lightning Realm work hand-in-hand with Storm’s AoE, amplifying her damage and setting up devastating combos. Thor’s ability to dive into fights with his hammer combos makes him a perfect frontliner for Storm’s ranged assaults.

Their Voltaic Union Team-Up ability takes both heroes to the next level. When the ability is used, Storm’s lightning barrage becomes relentless, while Thor’s agility and attack speed increases, making him even more of a powerhouse in the frontlines.

2) Captain America

Steve's Vibranium Energy Saw (Image via NetEase Games)

If Storm in Marvel Rivals is all about chaos, Rogers brings balance and control. His Freedom Charge boosts movement and health for the whole team, letting Storm position perfectly for her Omega Hurricane. Their Voltaic Union synergy supercharges both heroes — Storm’s lightning strikes hit harder, while Cap’s shield gains an electric edge, shocking enemies on impact.

Cap's shield tosses provide opportunities for Storm to dominate while airborne from a distance. Together, they’re a mix of power and strategy.

3) Iron Fist

Lin lie from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

For a duo with speed and precision, Iron Fist complements Storm’s area-based chaos. While Storm draws attention while being airborne and with her Ultimate, Iron Fist can dart in and take out isolated/distracted targets with K’un-Lun Kick and Living Chi.

Lin has Harmony recovery, which heals him, so he has durability that Storm doesn't. It's all about timing with these two, with you having to create openings and then exploiting them for quick bursts of damage.

4) Adam Warlock

Adam's Quantum Magic (Image via NetEase Games)

For a more tactical approach, Adam Warlock is the perfect support for Storm in Marvel Rivals. His Karmic Revival can resurrect Storm if she’s caught out while her Ultimate is charging. On top of this, his Quantum Magic is great for poking enemies at range.

Adam's self-revive holds him in the game long enough to protect Storm whenever things get dicey. His abilities will allow Storm to focus on dealing damage, making them a solid team for sustained battles.

5) Punisher

Punisher's Culling Turret (Image via NetEase Games)

If you’re looking for a duo that excels in mid-range poke, Punisher is your guy. While Storm creates chaos with her AoE, Punisher can chip away at enemy health bars with his Deliverance shotgun and Culling Turret.

Punisher’s ability to force enemies into unfavorable positions pairs beautifully with Storm’s Ultimate, allowing her to capitalize on panicked, scattered opponents. The duo works best when Punisher plays defensively, letting Storm in Marvel Rivals set up her big plays.

Storm in Marvel Rivals is unlike any other Duelist in the game. Her abilities revolve around providing herself and the team with damage or movement buffs. Moreover, she has a secondary fire ability that shoots a bolt of lightning to dish out damage. The presence of this hero in the team composition means that you can deal increased damage and chase weaker enemies across the map.

Storm's role in the game is that of a fighter and damage dealer while being positioned behind the Vanguards of the team. This makes her buffs more effective as they can affect all allies at a close range. It is crucial to have a dependable duo while playing Storm as the opponents will target you throughout the match.

