5 reasons that make Duelists the most popular role in Marvel Rivals

Duelists in Marvel Rivals are by far the most popular role. New players immediately migrate toward it, which usually contains one of their favorite characters from the comics or movies. Although having some of the more difficult-to-master heroes in this category, players have spent countless hours working out the art of dealing damage efficiently. This is, after all, the essence of a shooter game.

Having said that, here are five reasons that make Duelists in Marvel Rivals the most popular role.

5 reasons that make Duelists in Marvel Rivals the most popularly played role

1) Unique set of abilities

Among the three groups of heroes in the game, Duelists provide the highest number of choices. This includes multiple characters, each having a unique set of abilities to learn and master, which makes players instantly hooked.

Furthermore, the other classes of heroes, Strategists and Vanguards have a lot of repetitive abilities, which often make them mundane and less interesting. For example, most Vanguards have a “shield” ability while most Strategists’ ultimates essentially do the same thing - heal. Duelists in Marvel Rivals, on the other hand, have completely separate sets of abilities, which do not overlap, leading to more interesting combos and unique approach to games.

2) High skill ceiling

Marvel Rivals is a fairly competitive game, slowly rising in the esports scene. There are a significant number of players who are looking to grind the game in hopes of mastering multiple characters and reaching the highest of ranks.

Having said that, Duelists in Marvel Rivals have often been considered the most difficult role to play. The playstyles are highly engaging and extremely rewarding, leading to higher interest among players. However, it is almost like a challenge to players who find satisfaction in testing their limits and overcoming them. They require immense practice and a lot of playtime, which is enjoyed by a majority of the player base.

3) Variation in playstyles

Duelists in Marvel Rivals are by far the most versatile group of heroes in the game. Unlike Vanguards and Strategists, where players are forced to stick to a particular playstyle, Duelists allow you to move around freely and play your own game.

For example, you can stick with your team and stay behind your tanks with Hela or Hawkeye, or you can choose to lurk and flank the enemy team using Psylocke or Spider-Man. Players are able to choose their own preferred playstyle and play to their strengths, which makes Duelists so popular in the game.

4) Kills and MVPs

Marvel Rivals is, after all, a shooter game. Even though the gameplay consists of different roles, players are ultimately looking to secure the most damage and kills. Considering the fact that the team with the highest number of kills often wins the match, players often migrate towards Duelists, making it the most popular role.

Furthermore, kills are the primary criteria to earn MVPs in the game. This is particularly of interest for stat farmers who are often found instalocking Duelists in order to get the title of the most valuable player. This further makes Duelists the most popular role in Marvel Rivals.

5) Individual highlight plays

Duelists are often found making highlight plays during a match. This stems from the fact that they are the most versatile group of heroes in the game, and can cater to a plethora of different playstyles, which are rewarding in most situations. These plays are almost impossible to pull off as a Strategist or a Vanguard as you are stuck supporting your team without much flexibility.

The hunt for these highlight plays is also one of the major reasons that make Duelists in Marvel Rivals the most popular role.

