Marvel Rivals Namor guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Namor is one of the 18 Duelists in the game. He is considered one of the easier characters to play, as he has a two-star difficulty rating. However, learning about his abilities and playstyle can certainly help elevate your overall gameplay.

This Marvel Rivals Namor guide will go over all of the Hero's abilities, explain how you can use them to the best of your advantage, and also shed light on some of the best team-ups for Namor.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Namor: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Namor is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Namor is especially brilliant when it comes to attacking at range and locking down choke points with his summon-based abilities. You can use him to aggressively push enemies away and then punish them with rapid attacks.

Trending

Here's a look at all of his abilities in Marvel Rivals:

Ability Effects Trident of Neptune (LMB) Throw the trident forward, reducing Aquatic Dominion's cooldown upon enemy impact. Critical hits cause Monstro Spawn to enter a berserk state, gaining increased Attack Speed Wrath of the Seven Seas (RMB) Launch the trident forward to damage nearby enemies, then direct all Monstro Spawn to perform an enhanced attack on the nearest hit enemy. When the trident hits an enemy, Monstro Spawn enters a berserk state, gaining increased Attack Speed Horn of Proteus (Q) Summon Giganto to leap atop enemies within range, disabling their mobility abilities Blessing of the Deep (L-Shift) Summon a protective barrier while flying upwards Aquatic Dominion (E) Summon a Monstro Spawn that can autonomously attack enemies Frozen Spawn (C) Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.

How to play as Namor in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Namor is one of the simplest characters to learn in Marvel Rivals. He does not have any special abilities to boost mobility, so you must rely on regular movements, such as running and jumping while playing.

Therefore, it's best to keep using your Primary Fire ability on the run while using Namor. His accuracy while running is pretty reliable and can be used to aggressively push enemies away from their points of interest. This also makes Namor a strong defensive Duelist.

Playstyle

As mentioned previously, it's best to use Namor to lock down choke points. You can use your Trident of Neptune to force enemies into a tight corner and then use Aquatic Dominion to spawn Monstros. These can act as sentry turrets dealing damage to enemies.

Marvel Rivals Namor Aquatic Dominion ability (Image via NetEase Games)

If you ever fail to get your enemies into an unfavorable position, you can use your Blessing of the Deep to protect yourself for a short duration. Effectively, Namor is one of the few characters who can aggressively push the enemies, because, he can protect himself in case the strategy does not work out.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals namor Horn of Proteus ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

As Namor, it's always beneficial to force your enemies into unfavorable physical areas, such as tight corners, chokepoints, or narrow lanes. This strategy then allows your ultimate, Horn of Proteus, to immobilize and damage your opponents beyond recovery.

Best team-up for Namor in Marvel Rivals

1) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Namor (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow, Jeff the Land Shark, and Namor form the deadly Chilling Charisma team-up. When this team-up is active, Namor receives the special ability called Frozen Spawn owing to Luna Snow’s ice infusion.

With Frozen Spawn, Namor can now tap into the ice energy provided by Luna Snow and power up abilities at will.

2) Mantis (Strategist)

Mantis is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Namor (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is an excellent hero to pair with Namor. The King of the Seas lacks damage compared to other Duelists in Marvel Rivals and needs all the help he can get in terms of damage boost. This is where Mantis shines with her Allied Inspiration ability.

Moreover, she can provide consistent healing to Namor and can sedate enemies making Namor more effective on the battlefield.

Also read: 5 best heroes to duo with Namor in Marvel Rivals

Best Marvel Rivals Namor counters

1) Black Widow (Duelist)

Black Widow is a counter to Marvel Rivals Namor (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor suffers in the range department in comparison to many other Duelists in the game, especially Black Widow. Widow’s Red Room Rifle is a nightmare for Namor to face off against and it becomes almost impossible to beat her in a 1v1 without any help from your team.

Moreover, Black Widow’s Edge Dancer ability further helps her escape if Namor can somehow get up close.

2) Hela (Duelist)

Hela is a counter to Marvel Rivals Namor (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is one of the best counters to Namor in Marvel Rivals. Primarily, Hela can hover in the air and take high ground, which is difficult for Namor to deal with. Moreover, she out-damages Namor in a 1v1 fight with her Nightsword Thorn and Piercing Night abilities. She also possesses the ability to stun Namor with her Soul Drainer ability, giving her further tools to outplay the King of the Seas.

Additionally, Hela has one of the best escape abilities in the game with Astral Flock. Even if Namor somehow comes close enough to deal damage, Hela can just reposition easily.

Also read: 5 best heroes to counter Namor in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Namor Lore

It is likely a majority of the player base will be unfamiliar with the sub-mariner, Namor. Born in Atlantis, he is the king under the sea in the Marvel Universe. here's his official in-game description for those unaware of the duelist:

"Born of a union between a human and an Atlantean, Namor has always been a man of two worlds. But while he proudly rules those who dwell beneath the waves, those who live on the surface have long earned Namor's ire. After decades of simmering tension, Namor has finally decided that the time is right to strike at the surface world. He has sought the aid of his Mutant allies living in the future on Krakoa to aid him as he sets his sights on a new prize: Jeju Island."

That was the complete Marvel Rivals Namor guide. You can use it to practice and, eventually, master the character in the brand-new NetEase title. Check out other Marvel Rivals guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.