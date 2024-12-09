5 best heroes to counter Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals can be difficult to counter due to her agile abilities. This is one of the characters in NetEase Game's latest hero shooter who can take advantage of temporary invisibility and movement boost. Such heroes are generally most effective in flanking opponents and eliminating support players that generally stay at the back.

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals can be tricky to deal with as her dashes are quite powerful and travel far. Combined with Vanguards blocking the path and Strategists providing heals and damage buffs, Psylocke can become a nightmare for small health pool heroes like Mantis and Jeff. This is why the team needs to keep a constant check on this Duelist who can deal burst damage to rake in kills.

This article will highlight the most effective counters for Psylocke in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Best heroes to counter Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

1) Mantis

Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is a healer or Strategist in Marvel Rivals and has one of the best kits in the game. She can buff and heal allies while dishing out a lot of damage if you can land her projectiles. She also effectively deals with flankers like Psylocke in Marvel Rivals with her Spore Slumber ability that puts a target to sleep.

When a Psylocke tries to flank you, use Spore Slumber on her. Then buff yourself with the Natural Anger ability and land a few shots on her. This will dispatch the mutant easily.

2) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch (Image via NetEase Games)

Wanda Maximoff is another great counter to flankers like Iron Fist or Psylocke in Marvel Rivals as she excels in draining their life force. Her primary fire automatically targets an enemy if you aim it in their general direction and drains their HP bar. This allows her to effectively deal with flanking foes, either killing them or making them retreat to rethink their strategy.

Wanda can also deny a small area with her Dark Seal ability, denying essential routes to flank the backline, reducing Psylocke's ability to move around the map.

3) Peni Parker

Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is a solid tank who has a few abilities that can deny Psylocke's ability to flank your team. Her mecha Spider can shoot nets that stun flankers, and her mines can be concealed in her Spider-Nest radius.

This allows you to place your Bionic Spider-Nest device close to possible flank routes, and set up your mines in a way that can deal with any flankers lurking in the corner. Her primary fire also deals a ton of damage and can be used to make the enemy psylocke retreat.

4) The Punisher

The Punisher (Image via NetEase Games)

Frank Castle is a beast when it comes to taking down any hero, let alone a flanker. He has some of the highest damage-dealing abilities in the game and can melt most non-tank characters with a single magazine on his rifle. As long as you can land your shots, he can completely neutralize Psylocke.

What makes The Punisher extremely capable of dealing with flankers is his secondary shotgun. Given characters like Psylocke need to come close to get kills, The Punisher can use his shotgun to take her out before she can eliminate your healer.

5) Hawkeye

Hawkeye (Image via NetEase Games)

The last pick on our list of heroes to counter Psylocke in Marvel Rivals has a relatively higher skill floor. Clint Barton's bow and arrow can effectively one-hit kill most targets, and given he sticks to the backline, he can take out any lurking Psylocke players.

On the downside, you must be very accurate with his weapons. If you are willing to put in the time, there is a lot of potential to explore with Hawkeye besides shutting down the pesky Psylocke in Marvel Rivals.

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals is difficult to counter if there is no team strategy. However, it becomes easier to defend against her flanks if there is proper communication. One of the key aspects of taking this Duelist down is to keep an eye on her movement and mark her for isolated fights whenever possible. This can result in the opponent team having to fight with one less member during team fights.

Psylocke's ultimate deals area-wide damage. So if you are unable to escape from the range, it is best to stick with your team and mitigate as many slashes as possible. This makes it easier to reset with a Strategist in the backlines.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

