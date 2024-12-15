5 best heroes to duo with Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals are of the most elusive and hard-to-capture Strategists in the game. Their abilities can turn the tides of war as one can provide heals and the other can inflict damage while projecting anti-heal projectiles to drive enemies into a corner. Team support in such scenarios is crucial as this support hero may not be able to deal the final blow or inflict enough damage to secure an elimination.

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals can also create an area of constant heal with their ultimate ability. The same affection location also deals ticking damage to opponents. The team can utilize their own ability kits to combo with this to take isolated fights and force the enemy team to retreat. Players can try out different combos with this support hero for the most effective strategy.

This article will highlight the best characters that can be used to team up with Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Exploring the five best heroes to duo with Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals

1) Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

When it comes to duos, one of the easiest choices to make should be characters that are a part of team-up abilities. Cloak and Dagger can use their team-up ability, From Shadow to Light, to make Moon Knight invisible. However, their team-up potential isn't the only thing that makes Moon Knight a great duo with Cloak and Dagger

Moon Knight is a Duelist-class hero. His Crescent Darts and Moon Blades bounce between enemies and create a wide area of damage. But his best ability is the Ancient Ankh, which can pull the enemies closer to its center. Cloak can then use this situation to unleash his Terror Cape, dealing damage over time to the trapped enemies.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Due to their Stategist status, Cloak and Dagger can be of massive help to Duelists. Dagger can help with healing the team. But one of the best buffs is found in Cloak's movekit. His Dark Teleportation attack can grant temporary invulnerability to surrounding allies. As such, a hero with great damage output can adeptly utilize his ability.

The Punisher is one such Duelist you can use to pair with Cloak and Dagger. He is a great tactical hero good at both medium and close ranges, thanks to his assault rifle and shotgun. However, his most lethal attack is the Culling Turret, which can shred any medium-health enemy in seconds. This ability, combined with the Dark Teleportation deals massive damage to your nemeses.

3) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Cloak and Dagger are support-oriented and don't need healing themselves, having a healer that jives well with them can help the healing factor of the team stay efficient. As such, while Cloak and Dagger are focused on healing and damaging, choosing a hero who can provide buffs to his teammates can be a great duo with Cloak and Dagger in the game.

Luna Snow is one such character you can use in the game. Her Idol Aura is a great way to provide a constant dose of heals to an ally. Her Absolute Zero attack can freeze an enemy, making him an easy target. However, one of her best abilities is her ultimate, Fate of both worlds. With this active, she can either heal her mates or provide them with damage buffs.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Dagger works well at close range at the front lines, if given the chance, she can flank the enemy to assist the team in eliminating the enemies, thanks to her Terror Cape and Eternal Bond Ultimate. Choosing a hero who can transport the team to any point on the map can be a great way to ensure that surprise.

Doctor Strange is a hero with that ability you can use to duo with Cloak and Dagger. His high health pool means that the enemies will have a hard time killing him, while his Maelstrom of Madness can deal dark damage to nearby enemies. However, his most impressive ability is the Pentagram of Farallah, which can connect two distant points on the map with a portal.

5) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak and Dagger work great at close range, both due to their effective range limits and their role as a support character. Thus, choosing a good duelist hero that is effective at short range can create a great synergy between them, also increasing the efficiency of the team.

Magik is a great close-range duelist you can choose to duo with Cloak and Dagger. Her Soulsword is a primary weapon with a huge hitbox that can deal a good chunk of damage to the enemies. Having a support that can provide both healing and damage support to her can be a great way to utilize her potential to the maximum.

Cloak and Dagger are one of the Strategist heroes who can survive on their own for a long time. This is primarily because of the phase shift ability that can temporarily make them invulnerable to incoming damage. Your team can take advantage of this to dodge lethal ultimate abilities while launching counterattacks.

NetEase Games' hero shooter provides a complete playground for fans to test new ability combos and form their own playstyles. This makes playing Strategists like Cloak and Dagger more effective as your opponents have to come up with counters to unexpected strategies.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

