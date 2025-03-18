Marvel Rivals console community wants this key feature added to the game

Vanguard heroes in Marvel Rivals play an important role as the frontline defenders, sustaining damage and opening the way for their teammates. Mastering a Vanguard hero involves strategic positioning, situational awareness, and precise timing. One of the difficulties that confront is the inability to detect threats from behind, which can result in unexpected attacks and damaged defenses.

Redditor u/ADHD-4K emphasized the difficulty of playing a Vanguard without the ability to see what's going on behind them in a recent Reddit post titled, "As a Vanguard console player I want a rear view mirror button." The post satirically depicts Magneto with rearview mirrors, signifying the desire for a 'look back' device rather than physical mirrors.

The OP also noted:

“Enemy cloak is low. Do I go in? Is my team here? Are they still dead? Do I ult or am I the only one left? Tank is hard.”

This imaginative portrayal emphasizes the community's demand for improved situational awareness tools for Vanguard players.

The Reddit community responded with a mix of humor and support. Redditor u/ironmansucks218 expressed playful adoration for Magneto's appearance, asking why he appears so elegant with the rearview mirrors.

In response, u/Outside_Helicopter80 said Magneto is looking stylish with the Cybercop Saturn-themed look.

Meanwhile, u/iankulz remarked that Magneto's appearance initially reminded him of a Decepticon.

Redditors humorously comment on Magneto's appearance in the post (Image via Reddit)

On the other hand, many players liked the idea of a 'look back' function for Vanguards. Redditor u/Maximus77x expressed a wish to make a 180-degree turn as a Vanguard in a fast-paced game like Marvel Rivals.

Similarly, u/International_Ad4237 longed for this option to become a reality because they are continuously turning around to check on their team's backline. u/Accurate_Plantain896 stated that this ability would greatly improve their gameplay, particularly while playing as a solitary Vanguard.

Redditor u/ScourgeHedge stressed the importance of this feature, stating that the most irritating aspect of playing as a Vanguard is knowing that an opponent Spider-Man is sneakily clinging to a wall, waiting for the right moment to ambush their healers as the Vanguard goes forward.

Redditors showing genuine interest in the 'look back' mechanism (Image via Reddit)

Should Marvel Rivals consider adding more updates to Vanguards?

The proposed 'look back' feature has the potential to greatly enhance the gameplay experience for Vanguard users in several ways. One of the main advantages is improved situational awareness. Vanguards typically find themselves at the forefront of battle, absorbing damage and creating space for their teammates.

However, their inability to see behind them makes them vulnerable to flanking and surprise attacks. A 'look back' function would allow players to monitor their surroundings, making it easier to anticipate threats and respond effectively.

Another benefit of this feature is better team coordination. Communication and positioning are essential in Marvel Rivals, and Vanguards play an important role in directing conflicts. Being able to rapidly peek back without fully turning their character may assist them in aligning better with their teammates, preventing isolation or defensive gaps. This would be especially useful in high-level play when split-second judgments can change the outcome of the match.

The 'look back' mechanic can benefit Vanguards (Image via NetEase Games)

However, despite these potential advantages, developers may encounter difficulties while implementing such a function. One concern is the complexity of the user interface. Marvel Rivals already has a fast-paced, action-packed environment; adding another visual element or button input may make the interface appear cluttered or unintuitive. The developers would need to figure out how to add the functionality without interrupting the overall gameplay experience.

Finally, there are technical limitations that could hinder implementation. Adding a new mechanism demands additional development resources, testing, and optimization to ensure it functions well across all platforms. The developers must also evaluate whether such an upgrade may bring bugs or performance issues, especially on consoles where hardware constraints may apply.

While the addition of a 'look back' function for Vanguards in Marvel Rivals has received widespread support, its implementation comes with difficulties. Finding a balance between player needs and game design constraints will be critical in determining if this popular feature becomes a reality.

