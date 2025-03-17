  • home icon
  "Hopefully one day": Marvel Rivals players want seasonal villains to join the game

"Hopefully one day": Marvel Rivals players want seasonal villains to join the game

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 17, 2025 19:04 GMT
Marvel Rivals players debate over unplayable seasonal villains (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals players debate over unplayable seasonal villains (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is packed with versatile heroes, with new content coming in each update. For those unaware, both Season 0 and Season 1 had major villains as central figures but weren't part of the playable hero roster. Doctor Doom led Season 0, while Dracula took center stage in Season 1 Eternal Nights. Similarly, upcoming seasons are also expected to feature unplayable seasonal villains.

This led to a discussion within the Marvel Rivals community. In a recent post by @RivalsAlerts, players were asked if NetEase Games will ever incorporate seasonal villains as playable heroes in Rivals. The post gained over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a day. On this question, a fan named @G3NK4KU commented:

"Hopefully one day."
Some players believe that keeping seasonal villains unplayable would be better. @CallMePeopless shared that they enjoyed the separation. They felt that while adding villains to the roster wouldn’t hurt, their role as story-driving characters made them feel special.

@DannyMartinezVO also agreed, stating there are plenty of Marvel characters that can still be added. @SolGemFindr believed that the game should continue giving the seasonal villains the respect they deserve by not making them playable.

"Nah, give them the respect they deserve."
Comments from the community (Image via X || @RivalsAlerts)
Comments from the community (Image via X || @RivalsAlerts)

On the other hand, many strongly want seasonal villains to be playable. @Reporter4Duty said they would be surprised if these villains never became playable, even if not immediately. @PUMPKINGROVE also hoped for Doctor Doom to arrive as a playable character, calling it a crime if he never made it into the roster. @Kairosoo insisted that Marvel Rivals needs more playable villains in general:

"I mean, Marvel Rivals is great....But we need more playable villains."
More comments from the community (Image via X || @RivalsAlerts)
More comments from the community (Image via X || @RivalsAlerts)

All unplayable characters in Marvel Rivals

There are numerous characters in Marvel Rivals that don't feature as playable heroes. Here's a complete list of such characters:

  • Dr. Doom: Seasonal villain of Season 0.
  • Dracula: Seasonal villain of Season 1 Eternal Nights.
  • Galacta: Primary narrator of all game modes.
  • Knull: Featured in the Symbiotic Surface map.
  • Spider-Zero: Featured in the Tokyo 2099 map.

All of these characters play an important part in Marvel Rivals but you cannot use them. Moreover, there have been various lists of upcoming leaked heroes, but none of them feature the abovementioned names.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
हिन्दी