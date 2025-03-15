Marvel Rivals player creates a new hero icon concept, community reacts

The Marvel Rivals community has been a hub of creativity and engagement, with players always proposing new ways to improve the gameplay experience. Recently, Redditor GuiPE15 posted a thread on r/marvelrivals, offering a novel concept: character skin icons that represent the cosmetics carried for individual heroes. This concept sparked plenty of discussion among community members.

This thread has received a wide range of responses from community members, many of whom expressed excitement about the concept.

ElsocRacNauj acknowledged this idea had been discussed previously and expressed support for its implementation. They suggested such customization should be visible only to the individual player and emphasized teammates and opponents should see only default icons to maintain clarity during gameplay:

“This has been discussed before, so I'll repeat the opinion I agreed from that discussion; This should definitely happen, but should only affect how U see Ur own icon.”

Reddit user supporting this concept (Image via Reddit)

Building on this perspective, Tose-Heavy, Quazifuji, and Emergency-Soil-8935 suggested various ways to implement this feature, such as an optional feature allowing players to enable customised icons for everyone on their team.

Reddit users suggesting various ways to implement this feature (Image via Reddit)

Conversely, High_AspectRatio expressed concerns about potential confusion arising from customized icons, admitting to occasionally mixing up characters like Dagger and Invisible Woman on the scoreboard. This highlights the need for thoughtful implementation to prevent any negative impact on gameplay clarity.

Reddit user expressing concerns about potential confusion arising from customized icons (Image via Reddit)

Similarly, Princekyle7 suggests adding skin-based icons too soon could devalue the Lord icon, which is earned through extensive gameplay. As more players unlock Lord status over time, its exclusivity will naturally decline. They also suggest that if skin icons are introduced, developers would either need to create Lord versions or use exclusive icons as a way to re-engage inactive players.

Reddit user suggesting that adding skin-based icons too soon could devalue the Lord icon (Image via Reddit)

Should Marvel Rivals allow customized player icons?

Customized player icons would allow for greater self-expression, letting players showcase their favorite skins while making their profiles more personal. Many players take pride in their cosmetic collections, and displaying a unique icon could serve as a status symbol.

Beyond aesthetics, this feature could increase engagement, encouraging players to collect and equip new skins. It might even drive revenue, as players could be more inclined to purchase skins if they can use them as icons, making the most out of their purchase.

However, the feature currently remains exclusive to players who have reached the Lord proficiency rank of their preferred characters, requiring extensive gameplay to unlock. Expanding the option to lower-ranked players could make customization more inclusive while reserving certain exclusive icons for higher proficiency levels. A balanced approach would ensure both accessibility and prestige.

While concerns about UI clutter and accessibility remain, a well-executed system could enhance the overall experience without negatively impacting gameplay clarity. If properly implemented, this feature could strengthen player engagement and further enrich the Marvel Rivals community.

In the Marvel Rivals forum, the idea of implementing personalized player icons based on equipped character skins has sparked insightful conversations. Although the concept provides opportunities for greater engagement and personal expression, issues with accessibility, development viability, and other interface implications must be addressed.

