How to get Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 14, 2025 04:36 GMT
Goddess of Thunder Storm Legendary skin in Marvel Rivals, Goddess of Thunder Storm skin
Goddess of Thunder Storm Legendary skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Goddess of Thunder Storm skin has finally debuted in Marvel Rivals. Inspired by the X-Men comics, it first appeared in the X-Men Annual issue 1970 #9. NetEase teased this skin on the official Marvel Rivals X handle with the slogan, Embrace Asgardian Power. As of March 13, 2025, this Legendary rarity cosmetic is available in the game.

Ad

This article explains how players can get the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to obtain the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals

The Goddess of Thunder Storm skin is a Legendary rarity cosmetic in Marvel Rivals. The origins of this skin can be traced with its first appearance in the X-Men Annual issue 1970 #9, where the X-Men stage a mission to rescue Storm and the New Mutants from Asgards. This is a premium skin that features Storm as the deity of thunder with a majestic color scheme of blue and silver accents.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Bundle

Goddess of Thunder bundle in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Goddess of Thunder bundle in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Goddess of Thunder Storm bundle comes with many cosmetics. It is not limited to the skin but other goodies like MVP, emote, and a nameplate. Here are all the items in this bundle:

Ad
  • Goddess of Thunder Legendary Storm costume.
  • Worthy of Stormcaster Epic Storm emote.
  • Goddess of Thunder Epic nameplate.
  • Goddess of Thunder Rare spray.

Price

The Goddess of Thunder Storm bundle is priced at 2200 Units, which can be either purchased or earned by completing in-game objectives. Players who are low on in-game currency can buy this skin with Lattice for the same amount.

Also read: How to get Insomniac Spider-Man 2 video game skin in Marvel Rivals

Ad

How to unlock the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals

Here's how you can unlock the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals:

Goddess of Thunder MVP (Image via NetEase Games)
Goddess of Thunder MVP (Image via NetEase Games)
  1. Open Marvel Rivals and select the Store tab from the home page.
  2. Click on the Featured section; the Goddess of Thunder skin will be highlighted at the top.
  3. Select Storm - Goddess of Thunder bundle.
  4. Select the 2200 Units button to confirm your purchase.
  5. Go back to the main menu and then to the Heroes tab.
  6. Scroll down and click on Storm.
  7. Inside the Storm hero menu, select the Goddess of Thunder skin from the Cosmetics tab.
Ad

Also read: All Marvel Rivals Loki skins: Tier list and prices

Read more articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी