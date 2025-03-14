How to get Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals

The Goddess of Thunder Storm skin has finally debuted in Marvel Rivals. Inspired by the X-Men comics, it first appeared in the X-Men Annual issue 1970 #9. NetEase teased this skin on the official Marvel Rivals X handle with the slogan, Embrace Asgardian Power. As of March 13, 2025, this Legendary rarity cosmetic is available in the game.
This article explains how players can get the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to obtain the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals
The Goddess of Thunder Storm skin is a Legendary rarity cosmetic in Marvel Rivals. The origins of this skin can be traced with its first appearance in the X-Men Annual issue 1970 #9, where the X-Men stage a mission to rescue Storm and the New Mutants from Asgards. This is a premium skin that features Storm as the deity of thunder with a majestic color scheme of blue and silver accents.
Bundle
The Goddess of Thunder Storm bundle comes with many cosmetics. It is not limited to the skin but other goodies like MVP, emote, and a nameplate. Here are all the items in this bundle:
- Goddess of Thunder Legendary Storm costume.
- Worthy of Stormcaster Epic Storm emote.
- Goddess of Thunder Epic nameplate.
- Goddess of Thunder Rare spray.
Price
The Goddess of Thunder Storm bundle is priced at 2200 Units, which can be either purchased or earned by completing in-game objectives. Players who are low on in-game currency can buy this skin with Lattice for the same amount.
How to unlock the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals
Here's how you can unlock the Goddess of Thunder Storm skin in Marvel Rivals:
- Open Marvel Rivals and select the Store tab from the home page.
- Click on the Featured section; the Goddess of Thunder skin will be highlighted at the top.
- Select Storm - Goddess of Thunder bundle.
- Select the 2200 Units button to confirm your purchase.
- Go back to the main menu and then to the Heroes tab.
- Scroll down and click on Storm.
- Inside the Storm hero menu, select the Goddess of Thunder skin from the Cosmetics tab.
