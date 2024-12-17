All Marvel Rivals Loki skins: Tier list and prices 

Marvel Rivals Loki has some of the most intriguing skins in the entire game. This Strategist character has received a cinematic universe skin with other comic-inspired ones as well. Fans can choose to purchase most of the skins through the in-game store, except the one that is included in the Season 1 Battle Pass. This means that you would need to purchase and complete the pass for the exclusive content.

Loki in Marvel Rivals stands out primarily due to his ability kit that can be used to poke at enemies and heal allies at the same time. Although the character lacks mobility, he has an invisibility spell to evade attacks and reposition when needed. Fans can equip their purchased skins and dominate the battlefield while playing tricks on the opponent team.

This article will highlight all available skins for Loki in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all the Marvel Rivals Loki skins from good to great

4) Frost Giant (B-tier)

From Rivals season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

To all the Loki Frost Giant lineage fanatics, this costume is an intense reminder of his origins in another timeline. Reset by the Time Variance Authority, Loki Laufeyson holds up his Jotun heritage with intensity. Fueled with a fiery rage inside him, he swears to remake Jotunheim and once again rule it. The in-game description is as follows:

"In this fiery moment, the Frost Giant lineage within Loki Laufeyson is ignited by rage."

The classic skin with blue scepter has a subtle appearance but lacks the charm of the base skin. This costume debuted in Season 0 and is available at just 600 units, making it an affordable yet powerful choice for players who want to embrace Loki’s darker side.

3) Base skin (A-tier)

Loki's first MCU appearance was in Journey into Mystery #85 (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki’s base skin gives players a classic look at the adopted son of Odin, embracing his Frost Giant heritage while solidifying his place as Asgard’s cunning prince. Decked out in a golden Thorn and wielding a scepter, this skin radiates the vibe of a ruler who thrives on outsmarting his foes. The base skin is more than an entry-level option; it’s a freebie packed with Loki’s classic mischief.

The quote is as follows:

"Everyone loves a trickster until the trick is played on them."

Whether it’s hurling Thor into a distant timeline or harvesting Chronovium sap from Yggdrasil, this costume in all Marvel Rivals Loki skins captures Loki’s essence perfectly without costing a dime.

2) Loki Season 2 (S-tier)

From Loki season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki's Season 2 skin takes the crown as the ultimate portrayal of the God of Mischief. Inspired by the hit MCU series, this skin redefines elegance with a green cloak, golden accents, and the iconic horned helmet. The radiant scepter is the cherry on top, making it a masterpiece for any fan.

It’s not just a tribute to Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal but a standout look that reflects Loki’s journey into the God of Stories. He quotes in Loki Season 2:

“For you. For all of us.”

The costume in all Marvel Rivals Loki skins costs 1600 units, but for an additional 200 units, the bundle is yours at 1800 units (discounted from 2400). The bundle includes the Glorious Purpose MVP, Constant Gardener Emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

1) All-Butcher (S-tier)

All-Butcher skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The All-Butcher skin for Loki in Marvel Rivals arrived as a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. You can get this cosmetic by purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass. This cosmetic is the first reward that you would obtain on Page 1 of the pass. This is a sinister-looking skin that portrays the demonic side of the God of Mischief as the Necrogod.

The in-game description reads:

"Call me Loki the Necrogod, Loki the All-Butcher. Loki... the End."

Marvel Rivals Loki skins are quite unique as every makeover brings a new feel to the character and maintains a balance between good and evil. While the latest skin showcases the God of Mischief as the End, the series-inspired cosmetic showcases the hero as the one who saved the entire timeline. This provides variety for the fans to choose from as it brings different designs and colors.

The developers will likely bring more skins for this Strategist trickster to Marvel Rivals in future updates. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

