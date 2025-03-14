How to unlock Loki Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals

The Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals is the fifth costume for one of the most popular support heroes in the game, Loki. This time, the trickster god has a sleek, political-themed look inspired by his Vote Loki (2016) comic book appearance. Previously featured for a limited time during the beta phase, the skin returns as part of the Season 1.5 update, which continues to bring exciting content that the community is enjoying so far.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Loki Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals

The Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals for Loki is currently available for purchase in the in-game item shop. It features a dark grey format suit with green fur over it. The Standalone Costume costs 1,400 Units, while the complete Bundle costs 1,600 Units.

The complete Presidential Attire Bundle consists of the following items plus the main skin:

Crooked Candidate (MVP Animation)

(MVP Animation) V for Victory (Emote)

(Emote) Presidential Attire (Nameplate)

(Nameplate) Presidential Attire (Spray)

The Presidential Attire skin of Loki has arrived with Storm's Goddess of Thunder skin in the Featured section of the in-game shop. Here's a stepwise guide to add this skin to your collection:

Launch Marvel Rivals and go to the Store section from the main menu.

Navigate to the Featured section, and you will find the Presidential Attire skin.

Click on it and select the yellow button that shows its price.

Confirm your purchase, and the skin will be added to your inventory.

If you do not have a sufficient number of Units, you will be redirected to buy Lattice with real money, which can be converted into Units (1 Unit = 1 Lattice). Here are the current prices:

100 Lattice: $0.99

$0.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 2,180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 5,680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

Therefore, if you don't have any Units in your account, you need to spend at least $14.98 to afford the Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals. This requires buying 1,000 Lattice for $9.99 and 500 Lattive for $4,99, which can then be converted to 1,500 Units.

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the new Presidential Attire skin in Marvel Rivals. Currently, there's no information on how long it will remain in the shop's featured section.

