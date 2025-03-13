How to get the Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin for free in Marvel Rivals

The Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin is the latest addition to Marvel Rivals free cosmetics lineup. The game has been generous in offering free hero skins through various events and promotions. This time, players have the opportunity to unlock the exclusive Adam Warlock skin, but it's available only for a limited period during the upcoming Twitch Drop.

Ad

On that note, here's how to unlock the Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin for free in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' official X account announced the second edition of Season 1.5 Twitch Drops, featuring the Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin. The Marvel Rivals community seems to be very excited, as the post gained over 700,000 views and 16,000 likes in just a few days. The Twitch Drops campaign will go live on March 13, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players can unlock the free Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin by watching a Drops Enabled livestream on Twitch for four hours. Apart from the hero skin, there are two other items you can get:

Watch for 30 minutes: "Will of Galacta" Spray

"Will of Galacta" Spray Watch for 1 hour: Adam Warlock "Will of Galacta" Nameplate

Adam Warlock "Will of Galacta" Nameplate Watch for 4 hours: Adam Warlock "Will of Galacta" Costume

Just like the previous Twitch Drops, players are required to connect their Twitch account with their Marvel Rivals account first. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:

Ad

Visit the official Marvel Rivals website and connect your Twitch account.

Open any Marvel Rivals livestream that has the Drops Enabled .

. Watch a Drops Enabled stream on Twitch until the quest completes.

Once done, go to the Inventory page and claim your Twitch Drop.

Now, check the in-game Marvel Rivals inbox and claim the reward.

As mentioned before, this skin is only available to claim for a limited time. The last day to claim the Adam Warlock Will of Galacta skin is April 3, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Do note that this item is exclusive and will not return as a purchasable cosmetic in the in-game shop. For more on Marvel Rivals, visit Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.