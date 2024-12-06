All Marvel Rivals free skins and how to get them 

All Marvel Rivals free skins are something players should know about, as NetEase Games offers a lot of them. Free skins in Marvel Rivals can be obtained from several sources - these include the Battle Pass, Twitch Drops, and codes released by NetEase Games. For some of these costumes, players may have to finish some tasks like watching streams for several hours or progressing through the Battle Pass tiers. Regardless, these skins or costumes are free because you don’t have to purchase points with real money to obtain them.

Overall, acquiring these skins is generally easy and it can help you make your profile more aesthetically pleasing by giving some heroes a unique appearance. This article will provide an overview of all the available Marvel Rivals free skins as well as some expired ones.

Editor's Notes: This article has been updated with all free skins released in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Step to obtain all available Marvel Rivals free skins

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker VEN#M skin free for PS Plus subscribers (Image via NetEase Games)

As already established, the game already has a bunch of free skins available for you to acquire. They can be obtained through codes, subscriptions, achievements, and drops from various platforms.

It is important to note that some of the following skins also required participation in the Closed Alpha and Closed Beta testing. Those skins are no longer acquirable. However, if you had been a part of said tests, the skins should automatically be in your account once you log in to the game.

Here is a list of Marvel Rivals free skins as of January 2025 along with how you can acquire them:

Character Skin How to get Iron Man Armor Model 42 Code form developers to celebrate launch (Valid until March 5, 2025) Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Exclusive for PlayStation players Peni Parker VEN#M PlayStation Plus subscription Star-Lord Jovial Star 400 Heroic journey achievement points Storm Ivory Breeze 200 Heroic journey achievement points Hela Will of Galacta Watch 4 hours of ‘drops-enabled’ Twitch streams (Jan 10 - Jan 26) Invisible Woman Blood Shield Reach Gold in Competitive during Season 1 (Jan 10 - Apr 11) Scarlet Witch Emporium Matron Obtain from Battle Pass by reaching page 9 Peni Parker Blue Tarantula Obtain from Battle Pass by reaching page 3 (Jan 10 - Apr 11) Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Finish Midnight Features event ( Jan 10 - Feb 17)

These are all the costumes available in Marvel Rivals as of January 2025. Players may be interested in knowing all the free skin offers that have expired and are no longer available for claiming.

Expired Marvel Rivals free skins

Hela's Empress of the Cosmos skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Numerous Marvel Rivals free skins come with an expiration date. Since the release of the game, many skins were given away or offered as a reward for completing certain achievements. However, many skins have expired since. Here is a list of all the expired Marvel Rivals skins:

Character Skin How to get Hela Empress of the Cosmos Season 0 Battle Pass Magneto Will of Galacta Watch 4 hours of ‘drops-enabled’ Twitch streams (Dec 6 - Dec 31) Scarlet Witch Moonlit Witch Participated in Closed Alpha testing Venom Cyan Clash Participated in Closed Beta testing Adam Warlock Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Black Panther Bast’s Chosen Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Black Widow White Suit Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Captain America Captain Gladiator Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Cloak & Dagger Growth & Decay Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Doctor Strange Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Groot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Iron Fist Sword Master Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Iron Man Superior Iron Man Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Magik Eldritch Armor Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Magneto Master of Magnetism Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Mantis Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Moon Knight Mister Knight Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Namor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Peni Parker VEN#M Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Psylocke Vengeance Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Rocket Racoon Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Scarlet Witch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Spider-Man Bag-Man Beyond Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Star-Lord Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Strom Mohawk Rock Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) The Punisher Punisher 2099 Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Thor Herald of Thunder Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Venom Space Knight Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Winter Soldier Revolution Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Wolverine Deadpool & Wolverine Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22) Moon Knight Golden Moon Knight Reach Gold in Season 0 Competitive play

While these skins may not be available for free right now, players can still obtain some of them by spending some units. Also if you have bought the S0 battle pass, you can continue obtaining the skins at your own pace.

This covers all the available free skins in the game, at the time of writing. Cosmetics will always be a part of a hero-based game and there will certainly be a lot more free cosmetics in the near future as the title continues to develop and bring in new players.

