All Marvel Rivals free skins and how to get them 

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Jan 19, 2025 07:37 GMT
Marvel Rivals free skins and how to get them (Image via NetEase Games)
Free skins in Marvel Rivals and how to get them (Image via NetEase Games)

All Marvel Rivals free skins are something players should know about, as NetEase Games offers a lot of them. Free skins in Marvel Rivals can be obtained from several sources - these include the Battle Pass, Twitch Drops, and codes released by NetEase Games. For some of these costumes, players may have to finish some tasks like watching streams for several hours or progressing through the Battle Pass tiers. Regardless, these skins or costumes are free because you don’t have to purchase points with real money to obtain them.

Overall, acquiring these skins is generally easy and it can help you make your profile more aesthetically pleasing by giving some heroes a unique appearance. This article will provide an overview of all the available Marvel Rivals free skins as well as some expired ones.

Editor's Notes: This article has been updated with all free skins released in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Step to obtain all available Marvel Rivals free skins

Marvel Rivals Peni Parker VEN#M skin free for PS Plus subscribers (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Peni Parker VEN#M skin free for PS Plus subscribers (Image via NetEase Games)

As already established, the game already has a bunch of free skins available for you to acquire. They can be obtained through codes, subscriptions, achievements, and drops from various platforms.

It is important to note that some of the following skins also required participation in the Closed Alpha and Closed Beta testing. Those skins are no longer acquirable. However, if you had been a part of said tests, the skins should automatically be in your account once you log in to the game.

Here is a list of Marvel Rivals free skins as of January 2025 along with how you can acquire them:

Character

Skin

How to get

Iron Man

Armor Model 42

Code form developers to celebrate launch (Valid until March 5, 2025)

Spider-Man

Scarlet Spider

Exclusive for PlayStation players

Peni Parker

VEN#M

PlayStation Plus subscription

Star-Lord

Jovial Star

400 Heroic journey achievement points

Storm

Ivory Breeze

200 Heroic journey achievement points

Hela

Will of Galacta

Watch 4 hours of ‘drops-enabled’ Twitch streams (Jan 10 - Jan 26)

Invisible Woman

Blood Shield

Reach Gold in Competitive during Season 1 (Jan 10 - Apr 11)

Scarlet Witch

Emporium Matron

Obtain from Battle Pass by reaching page 9

Peni Parker

Blue Tarantula

Obtain from Battle Pass by reaching page 3 (Jan 10 - Apr 11)

Thor

Reborn from Ragnarok

Finish Midnight Features event ( Jan 10 - Feb 17)

These are all the costumes available in Marvel Rivals as of January 2025. Players may be interested in knowing all the free skin offers that have expired and are no longer available for claiming.

Expired Marvel Rivals free skins

Hela's Empress of the Cosmos skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Hela's Empress of the Cosmos skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Numerous Marvel Rivals free skins come with an expiration date. Since the release of the game, many skins were given away or offered as a reward for completing certain achievements. However, many skins have expired since. Here is a list of all the expired Marvel Rivals skins:

Character

Skin

How to get

Hela

Empress of the Cosmos

Season 0 Battle Pass

Magneto

Will of Galacta

Watch 4 hours of ‘drops-enabled’ Twitch streams (Dec 6 - Dec 31)

Scarlet Witch

Moonlit Witch

Participated in Closed Alpha testing

Venom

Cyan Clash

Participated in Closed Beta testing

Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Black Panther

Bast’s Chosen

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Black Widow

White Suit

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Captain America

Captain Gladiator

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Cloak & Dagger

Growth & Decay

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Doctor Strange

Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Groot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Iron Fist

Sword Master

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Iron Man

Superior Iron Man

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Magik

Eldritch Armor

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Magneto

Master of Magnetism

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Mantis

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Moon Knight

Mister Knight

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Peni Parker

VEN#M

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Psylocke

Vengeance

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Rocket Racoon

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Spider-Man

Bag-Man Beyond

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Squirrel Girl

Urban Hunter

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Strom

Mohawk Rock

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

The Punisher

Punisher 2099

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Thor

Herald of Thunder

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Venom

Space Knight

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Winter Soldier

Revolution

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine

Participating in Streamer Giveaway (Dec 20 - Dec 22)

Moon Knight

Golden Moon Knight

Reach Gold in Season 0 Competitive play

While these skins may not be available for free right now, players can still obtain some of them by spending some units. Also if you have bought the S0 battle pass, you can continue obtaining the skins at your own pace.

This covers all the available free skins in the game, at the time of writing. Cosmetics will always be a part of a hero-based game and there will certainly be a lot more free cosmetics in the near future as the title continues to develop and bring in new players.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
