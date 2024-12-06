All Marvel Rivals free skins and how to get them 

All Marvel Rivals free skins are something players should know about, as NetEase Games offers a lot of them. Free skins in Marvel Rivals can be obtained from several sources - these include the Battle Pass, Twitch Drops, and codes released by NetEase Games. For some of these costumes, players may have to finish some tasks like watching streams for several hours or progressing through the Battle Pass tiers. Regardless, these skins or costumes are free because you don’t have to purchase points with real money to obtain them.
Overall, acquiring these skins is generally easy and it can help you make your profile more aesthetically pleasing by giving some heroes a unique appearance. This article will provide an overview of all the available Marvel Rivals free skins as well as some expired ones.
Editor's Notes: This article has been updated with all free skins released in Marvel Rivals Season 1.
Step to obtain all available Marvel Rivals free skins
As already established, the game already has a bunch of free skins available for you to acquire. They can be obtained through codes, subscriptions, achievements, and drops from various platforms.
It is important to note that some of the following skins also required participation in the Closed Alpha and Closed Beta testing. Those skins are no longer acquirable. However, if you had been a part of said tests, the skins should automatically be in your account once you log in to the game.
Here is a list of Marvel Rivals free skins as of January 2025 along with how you can acquire them:
These are all the costumes available in Marvel Rivals as of January 2025. Players may be interested in knowing all the free skin offers that have expired and are no longer available for claiming.
Expired Marvel Rivals free skins
Numerous Marvel Rivals free skins come with an expiration date. Since the release of the game, many skins were given away or offered as a reward for completing certain achievements. However, many skins have expired since. Here is a list of all the expired Marvel Rivals skins:
While these skins may not be available for free right now, players can still obtain some of them by spending some units. Also if you have bought the S0 battle pass, you can continue obtaining the skins at your own pace.
This covers all the available free skins in the game, at the time of writing. Cosmetics will always be a part of a hero-based game and there will certainly be a lot more free cosmetics in the near future as the title continues to develop and bring in new players.
