Marvel Rivals ultimate abilities tier list

Ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals have the potential to change the course of a round. They recharge throughout the duration of a match and can only be used after the abilities bar reaches 100%. While many of these ultimate abilities cause a massive amount of damage, some serve other purposes like healing or stunning enemies.

The game's large roster of heroes has been given ultimate abilities that suit the character's lore and design. Many of these can be an absolute game changer, but a few don't end up feeling as useful. Hence, we've made a tier list of all the ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

All the ultimate abilities ranked in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is now live, introducing two new characters and bringing the total roster to 35. Each character features a unique ultimate ability, which can significantly impact gameplay. In this article, we will rank these ultimates by categorizing them into four tiers: S-tier, A-tier, B-tier, C-tier, and D-tier, with S-tier representing the most impactful and powerful abilities, and D-tier the least favored.

Tier list of all Ultimate Abilities in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games and Tiermaker)

S Luna Snow, Punisher, Moon Knight, Winter Soldier, Psylocke, Adam Warlock, Invisible Woman, Loki A Hawkeye, Hela, Spiderman, Storm, Mantis, Star-Lord, Jeff, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Cloak & Dagger, Dr. Strange B Magik, Squirrel Girl, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Peni Parker, Namor, Rocket Raccoon, Iron Fist C Venom, Magneto, Groot, Wolverine D Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Captain America

S tier

Luna Snow: Fate of both Worlds (Strategist)

Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate is among the strongest in Marvel Rivals. It allows her to grant either a damage boost or continuous healing to nearby teammates for 12 seconds, potentially turning the tide of a match.

However, in Season 2, the ultimate was slightly nerfed, increasing the interval for switching between healing and damage from 0.1 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Despite this adjustment, the ability remains highly powerful and is only marginally affected by the nerf.

The Punisher: Final Judgement (Duelist)

Punisher (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate allows The Punisher to wield two Gatling guns and missiles, dealing massive damage to enemies. Lasting 10 seconds, it can quickly shred through opponents’ health bars and has the potential to wipe out an entire enemy team. Final Judgement is one of the easiest ultimates to use in Marvel Rivals. However, to maximize its effectiveness, a healer should support him during the ability, as enemies are likely to focus fire on him once he activates his ultimate.

Moon Knight: Hand of Khonshu (Duelist)

Moon Knight (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate summons a portal through which the Moon God Khonshu bombards a designated area with his talons. It deals significant damage, has a decent radius, and can be activated from a medium range. Enemies caught in this area are defeated within a few hits and must escape immediately. Previously, the ultimate was less effective, as enemies could easily evade it. However, with the Season 2 update, it has been significantly buffed, making it highly lethal and placing it firmly in the S-tier.

Winter Soldier: Kraken Impact (Duelist)

Winter Soldier (Image via NetEase Games)

Kraken Impact is one of the few ultimates in Marvel Rivals that can be used continuously under specific conditions. It allows the character to leap and slam down on enemies, dealing significant damage. To instantly regain the ultimate, the player must reduce an opponent's health to a marked threshold within eight seconds of activation. This makes the character incredibly dangerous, as the ultimate can shred through enemies and be used repeatedly as long as the health requirement is met during its use.

Psylocke: Dance of the Butterfly (Duelist)

Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

This is Psylocke's ultimate and can be a devastating blow to the enemy team. By using this ability, this Duelist can deal considerable damage to enemies in a certain radius. She's also invincible in its entire duration. Dance of the butterfly is most helpful for killing enemies stacked around the object or killing healers in the backline.

Adam Warlock: Karmic Revival (Strategist)

The hero, Adam Warlock (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate can revive teammates, making it an S-tier ability. Within its range, downed allies are brought back into battle with reduced health but gain a brief period of invincibility. It proves invaluable in various situations—for instance when your team needs to hold a site, but the enemy has used their ultimates to take control and eliminate your teammates. Activating this ultimate can turn the tide, making it challenging for the opposing team to maintain their advantage.

Invisible Woman: Invisible Boundary (Strategist)

Invisible Woman (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate is highly effective, creating an invisible barrier within a 10-meter radius and a 40-meter height. Inside the barrier, teammates continuously heal, and enemies outside cannot see anything within, while teammates retain full visibility both inside and outside the barrier. Additionally, enemies passing through the field are slowed, giving teammates a significant tactical advantage. This makes it especially useful for securing a site, as the ultimate remains active for 8 seconds—enough time to gain the upper hand in a match.

Loki: God of Mischief (Strategist)

Loki (Image via NetEase Games)

This is an S-tier ultimate as it allows the user to copy any enemy or ally hero and utilize all their abilities, including their ultimate. This versatility makes it one of the most powerful ultimates in the game. Depending on the situation, the player can leverage the copied hero’s abilities to turn the tide of the match. However, its effectiveness is somewhat unpredictable, as it relies heavily on the composition of the team or the opponent’s hero.

A tier

Hawkeye: Hunter's Sight (Duelist)

Hawkeye (Image via NetEase Games)

When Hawkeye uses this neat ultimate ability, he can see multiple afterimages of his enemies. Shooting these afterimages damages the enemy, making it almost impossible to escape from while moving. This ability lasts for 10 seconds and can be very difficult to deal with.

Hela: Goddess of Death (Duelist)

Hela (Image via NetEase Games)

This is a rather simple ultimate ability that belongs to the Duelist Hela. With this, she can soar high up and shoot enemies with her Nastromd Crows to deal high damage. This ability lasts 10 seconds and each enemy will die in two or three hits.

Spiderman: Spectacular Spin (Duelist)

Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man's Spectacular Spin launches web clusters that damage and stun enemies. This is more impactful due to Spider-Man's mobility as he can quickly use his ultimate and escape immediately. This ultimate ability can be even more deadly when used in the backline to disperse enemies' healers and create space for your team.

Storm: Omega Hurricane (Duelist)

Storm (Image via NetEase Games)

The Omege Hurricane is quite a simple ultimate ability to understand and use. Storm transforms into a Hurricane which pulls in enemies to deal a lot of damage. The activation of this ability is similar to Jeff's ultimate and has a duration of five seconds. Storm is invincible during Omega Hurricane and can catch opponents by surprise quite easily.

With Season 2, she received a buff that made her ultimate even more effective. Her health now increases from 350 to 450 during the ultimate, and instead of instantly returning to normal when it ends, her health gradually diminishes at a rate of 100 per second.

Mantis: Soul resurgence (Strategist)

Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate belongs to the Strategist, Mantis, and is quite similar to that of Luna Snow. After using this, Mantis' teammates gain health and movement speed for a total of eight seconds. This can be quite useful for coordinating to counter enemies' stacks by pushing them off the objectives. Heroes with full HP will also gain bonus health with this ultimate.

Star-Lord: Galactic Legend (Duelist)

Star-Lord (Image via NetEase Games)

Galactic Legend sees Star-Lord fly high up and lock onto enemies to deal huge damage. This ability can shred enemies' health bars quickly and doesn't require the player to aim as precisely. However, it will make you a very easy target. Thus, Galactic Legend needs proper timing and good support to be an impactful ultimate.

Jeff The land Shark: It's Jeff (Strategist)

Jeff the land shark (Image via NetEase Games)

As the name suggests, this ultimate is used by the Strategist Jeff the land shark. With the help of this ability, he can devour enemies in a huge radius and continuously damage them inside his mouth for seven seconds. He can also spit them out of the map's bounds to get an instant kill.

Jeff's ultimate can be extremely critical in almost every game mode of Marvel Rivals as it can easily gain multiple kills and create a huge amount of space for teammates to control the objective. It is also highly difficult to avoid if you don't have a hero with good mobility.

Mister Fantastic: Brainiac Bounce (Duelist)

Mr Fantastic (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate allows Mister Fantastic to leap upward and smash the ground, dealing damage and slowing enemies within a 10-meter radius. The ability includes a minimum of three leaps, which can increase to a maximum of six if hits are successfully landed on enemies. Additionally, each leap increases the damage by +10, starting at 50 damage for the initial leap and reaching up to 100 damage at the maximum.

Black Panther: Bast's Descent (Duelist)

Black Panther (Image via NetEase Games)

Bast's Descent is an ultimate ability that comes from the Duelist, Black Panther. With it, he can summon the spirit animal, Bast, who slashes at his enemies to deal a good amount of damage. It also helps recharge the Spirit Rend ability. Bast's Descent is unsuccessful in getting multi-kills but is most impactful when combined properly with Black Panther's ability combos.

Cloak & Dagger: Eternal Bond (Strategist)

Cloak and Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Eternal Bond comes from Marvel Rivals' unique Strategist, Cloak and Dagger. With this ultimate, they can perform three rapid dashes that create a trail that damages enemies in it continuously and heals the allies. While this is a great tool to damage enemies stuck together, it isn't very difficult to deal with or escape from.

Season 2 has made the ultimate even more effective by increasing the number of dashes from three to four.

Doctor Strange: Eye of Agamotto (Vanguard)

Doctor Strange (Image via NetEase Games)

The Eye of Agamotto is very similar to Hawkeye's Hunter sight. With this, Doctor Strange can stun enemies and push their souls out of their body, creating an afterimage of sorts. Your teammates can then hit the enemies' soul projection and the actual body to deal double damage. However, this effect didn't last for a very long time. Eye of Agamotto is another great tool to clear out enemies who may be stacked together.

B-tier

Magik: Darkchild (Duelist)

Magik (Image via NetEase Games)

Darkchild is a similar ultimate to Hulk's wherein Magik transforms into a demonic version of herself. This ultimate lasts for 12 seconds and grants a decent boost to all her other abilities. Unfortunately, Magik hasn't fared well in the current meta of Marvel Rivals yet and is considerably weak. Since her ultimate relies on her other weaker abilities, it also becomes easy to deal with.

Season 2 has slightly buffed her ultimate ability, increasing the damage dealt by her Incursion ability from 115 to 135 while in her ult form.

Squirrel Girl: Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (Duelist)

Squirrel Girl (Image via NetEase Games)

The Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami is easily the cutest ultimate in Marvel Rivals and comes from the Duelist, Squirrel Girl. It sends a horde of squirrels charge toward enemies to deal some damage.

Previously, it wasn't very effective, as enemies could escape it easily. However, with the Season 2 update, it received a significant buff, with the squirrels now rushing toward the nearest enemy after bouncing, rather than bouncing randomly. Despite this improvement, it remains in the B-tier, as the squirrel tsunami's health was reduced from 600 to 300.

Hulk: Hulk Smash (Vanguard)

Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk Smash is the ultimate ability that unleashes excess Gamma energy to turn Hulk into a bigger and monstrous version of himself. With it, he can launch enemies in the air and stun them in place. However, it is quite easy to deal with as the Hulk is mostly a closed-ranged brawler.

Iron Man: Invincible Pulse Canon (Duelist)

Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

When Iron Man uses Invincible Pulse Canon, he shoots his pulse canon to deal a huge amount of damage. On paper, this ability seems like one of the strongest in Marvel Rivals, but due to its slow travel time and Iron Man being an easy target, it rarely gets to be used and find any value in most matches of Marvel Rivals.

Thor: God of Thunder (Vanguard)

Thor (Image via NetEase Games)

As the name suggests, this ultimate belongs to the Norse God of Thunder, Thor in Marvel Rivals. Using this, he launches himself in the air while dealing lightning damage. He will then slam to the ground and inflict damage to the nearby enemies. This ultimate ability doesn't always lead to kills and will be most impactful when combined with other ultimates or against enemies with low health bars.

Peni Parker: Spider-Sweeper (Vanguard)

Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

With Spider-Sweeper, the Duelist Peni Parker can enhance her mech suit to run at enemies and launch them in the air. She can also deploy her other abilities like Arachno Mines constantly. This is a great zoning ability and is extremely difficult to deal with as Peni gains a huge amount of boosted health during the 12 seconds of this ultimate.

Namor: Horn of Proteus (Duelist)

Namor (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate ability is used by Marvel Rivals' Duelist, Namor. He summons a giant whale that dives into the highlighted area to do damage. The enemies stuck in the area cannot use their movement abilities and get hit by the ultimate. However, the Horn of Proteus doesn't do a lot of damage and requires the assistance of other abilities to get multi kills. But it is a great tool to stun enemies in one place.

Rocket Raccoon: C.Y.A (Strategist)

The hero, Rocket Raccoon (Image via NetEase Games)

C.Y.A is Marvel Rivals' Strategist Rocket Raccoon's ultimate ability that deploys a cosmic yarn amplifier. This grants his teammates a damage boost of 40% and lasts for 12 seconds. It can be invaluable for initiating coordinated pushes or holding out during overtime scenarios.

However, it sits in B-tier due to the amplifier's vulnerability—having only 800 health, it can be quickly destroyed if enemies focus their attacks on it.

Iron Fist: Living Chi (Duelist)

Iron Fist (Image via NetEase Games)

The Duelist Iron Fist's ultimate ability allows him to boost his speed, damage, and attack range. This also lowers down the cooldown of his other ability Dragon's Defense, which helps him deflect projectiles and gain bonus health. By combining these two abilities, Iron Fist can be an absolute menace to face off against, but he won't be an invincible threat.

Previously, this was a very dangerous ultimate, but players have learned to counter it. If the enemy team has Mantis or Luna, they can easily put him to sleep or freeze him. Additionally, since he needs to get close to his targets, it becomes less effective in high-tier lobbies.

C-tier

Venom: Feast of the Abyss (Vanguard)

Venom (Image via NetEase Games)

This ultimate is used by the Vanguard Venom in Marvel Rivals, wherein he goes underground and returns to the surface by biting enemies above him to deal damage and launching them in the air. This ability also grants him bonus health. Feast of the Abyss can be a useful ability to finish off the healers, but its enemies can easily survive it.

With Season 2, the ultimate received a damage buff where it now deals 50 damage, earlier it was 40. So it has become more effective.

Magneto: Meteor M (Vanguard)

Magneto (Image via NetEase Games)

This is Magneto's ultimate ability, in which he launches an iron meteor made by nearby materials into the enemy. Meteor M deals a significant amount of damage and can be enhanced even further through enemies' projectiles. The only issue with it is that it is a little slow when it comes to the travel speed. This allows enemies to either quickly escape or target Magneto during his ultimate.

Groot: Strangling Prison (Vanguard)

Groot (Image via NetEase Games)

Strangling Prison comes from Marvel Rivals' Vanguard Groot, wherein he throws a vine cluster that pulls enemies toward it and traps them in place for a few seconds. It also does a continuous amount of damage to the enemies trapped and is very useful for getting rid of multiple heroes together. Groot's Strangling Prison isn't great by itself but can be combined with many other ultimates to make it more impactful.

Wolverine: Last Stand (Duelist)

Wolverine (Image via NetEase Games)

Last Stand is the Duelist, Wolverine's ability, wherein he launches nearby enemies into the air and then slams toward the ground to deal a good deal of damage. This ability can also deal more damage depending on the Rage accumulated. This is one of the weakest ultimates in Marvel Rivals as enemies can easily survive it and live to fight on. Players must put in a lot of work and wait for the correct moment to make this ultimate useful.

D-tier

Scarlet Witch: Reality Erasure (Duelist)

Scarlet Witch (Image via NetEase Games)

Reality Erasure is the Duelist, Scarlet Witch's ultimate, and it sees her go in a free flight mode wherein she explodes to cause massive damage to nearby enemies. However, this ability takes a long time to charge up, which allows enemies to kill her very quickly and avoid it entirely.

Black Widow: Electro Plasma Explosion (Duelist)

Black Widow (Image via NetEase Games)

Electro Plasma Explosion is Black Widow's ultimate ability, in which she shoots an electro-plasma blast that damages enemies within range and slows them down. This is one of the weakest ultimates in Marvel Rivals and is a simple one to get past.

Although it received a buff in Season 2, reducing the time required for Electro-Plasma Explosion to reach maximum power from 1 second to 0.6 seconds, it still isn’t as effective as other characters' ultimates.

Captain America: Freedom Charge (Vanguard)

Captain America (Image via NetEase Games)

Freedom Charge is Captain America's ultimate ability, granting him and his allies bonus health and a movement boost. During its activation, his other abilities can launch enemies into the air. However, since he needs to charge at enemies and doesn’t have much immediate impact, it feels weak in the current Marvel Rivals meta.

In Season 2, his ultimate received a buff by reducing the activation time, now requiring 3100 energy instead of the previous 3400. Despite this change, it still fails to create enough impact and remains relatively easy to counter.

