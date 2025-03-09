NoDmgRocket hits highest rank with minimal damage in Marvel Rivals

Popular Rocket Raccoon player NoDmgRocket has reached the highest rank in Marvel Rivals while inflicting nearly zero damage. Previously, the player took the community by storm by reaching Grandmaster rank with just 22 damage. They even emailed the developers to remove the info about the small damage dealt from the profile. Many in the community doubted that it is possible to progress further the Grandmaster rank without dealing any damage at all, but yet again, everyone's been proven wrong.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about this achievement in Marvel Rivals.

NoDmgRocket reached One Above All rank with only 16 total damage in Marvel Rivals

NoDmgRocket primarily plays Rocket Raccoon, a character equipped with multiple abilities to enhance team performance. By concentrating on healing and strategic support, Rocket doesn't really need to deal damage in most cases. This unconventional strategy not only showcases the game's diverse mechanics but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and adaptability.

During the Season 1.5 update, NoDmgRocket reached One Above All, the highest rank in the game, which is only reserved for the top 500 players worldwide. The player has only dealt 16 damage, which suggests that only a single bullet connected across numerous matches, highlighting the commitment to an extremely defensive playstyle.

This achievement is more than a personal milestone, as it may encourage other players to explore diverse playstyles, focusing on support- and objective-based strategies. Currently, a lot of players only play DPS as there's no hero queuing, which leads to toxicity in the community, especially in the Ranked game mode.

Many people left their comments supporting NoDmgRocket on the post by @RivalsAssembled.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @RivalsAssembled)

@slotslv called the player a legend, while @IAmKrewsaunt said he is one of the best healers in the game. On the other hand, @_zGITS believed it's nothing impressive and that the Rocket Racoon player is just getting carried in all the matches.

