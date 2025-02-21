Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event: All missions, rewards, and how to get them

The Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II has launched as part of the Season 1.5 update, bringing a fresh set of missions and rewards for the players. This event continues the momentum from the first Midnight Features event. The missions in this event are organized into thematic pages, each unlocking progressively throughout the season. Completing all missions on a page grants additional rewards, including a free Groot skin.

On that note, here are all the rewards in the Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event and how to unlock them.

All the Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event rewards and how to get them

The Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event is divided into four chapters, each offering different rewards upon finishing all of the missions. Each chapter is showcased on Daily Bugle newspaper's front page as different news highlights.

Chapter 1: Vampire Slayer Gone Missing

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II: Chapter 1 missions (Image via NetEase Games)

Here are all the rewards and the missions in the first chapter of the Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event:

100 Chrono Tokens: Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings.

Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings. Happy Squirrel Spray: Deal 1,000 damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch or launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing.

Deal 1,000 damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch or launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing. 60 Units: Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park or win five matches.

Once all the missions of this chapter are completed, you will be rewarded with the Turning The Pages Gallery Card.

Chapter 2: Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!?

Here are all the rewards and the missions in the second chapter of the Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event:

Holy Ankh Spray: Immobile 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel Girl.

Immobile 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel Girl. 100 Chrono Tokens: Take 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, or Human Torch or take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard.

Take 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, or Human Torch or take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard. 60 Units: Rescue Ratatoskr five times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park or secure 30 Assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman.

Once all the missions of this chapter are completed, you will be rewarded with the Star Turn Gallery Card.

Also read: Marvel Rivals hits highest-ever player count amid major layoffs

Chapter 3: Rare Occult Book Auction

Here are all the rewards and the missions in the third chapter of the Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event:

100 Chrono Tokens: Hit eight enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing.

Hit eight enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing. Fantastic! Spray: Release 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as Doctor Strange or land 10 Final Hits.

Release 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as Doctor Strange or land 10 Final Hits. 60 Units: Inflict 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman or heal 60,000 health as any Strategist hero.

Once all the missions of this chapter are completed, you will be rewarded with the Plans Within Plans Gallery Card.

Chapter 4: Brighter Days Ahead for NYC?

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II: Chapter 3 Ratatoskr Nameplate (Image via NetEase Games)

Here are all the rewards and the missions in the third chapter of the Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event:

Count Dracula Spray: Create 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blasts as Human Torch or Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing or Invisible Woman five times.

Create 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blasts as Human Torch or Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing or Invisible Woman five times. Careless Ignition Rocket Raccoon Emote: Land four two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow or deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero

Land four two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow or deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero 60 Units: Deal 100,000 damage.

Once all the missions of this chapter are completed, you will be rewarded with the Ratatoskr Nameplate.

Once all the missions from each chapter are completed, you will get the Carved Traveler Groot Costume for free. Do note that this is a limited-time event that will conclude with the end of Season 1 Eternal Nights. Once ended, the items featured in this event will not return.

Free Carved Traveler Groot Costume (Image via NetEase Games)

